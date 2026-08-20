BABA Deadline Alert: SueWallSt Reminds Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on October 5, 2026

Alert: Claims Focus on Alleged Misrepresentations About Alibaba's AI Operations and U.S. Regulatory Classification Compliance — BABA fell from $173.68 to $95.07, a roughly 45% decline.

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt reminds purchasers of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) securities of a pending securities class action brought on behalf of investors who acquired BABA securities between June 26, 2025 and June 24, 2026. Find out if you might qualify for recovery. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

BABA American Depositary Shares closed at $95.07 on June 25, 2026, down from a Class Period high of $173.68 recorded on October 9, 2025, a decline of approximately $78.61 per ADS, or roughly 45%. Motions for lead plaintiff must be filed with the Court by October 5, 2026.

How Alibaba's Licensing and AI Operations Allegedly Intersected With U.S. Rules

Alibaba's online and mobile commerce operations, together with Youku's online video business, are classified in China as value-added telecommunications services, which require an operating license from the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. As pleaded, that MIIT affiliation placed Alibaba within the definition of a "Chinese military company" under Section 1260H(g)(2) of the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2025, a classification the action contends was never disclosed to investors as a risk the Company itself faced.

Separately, plaintiffs allege that Alibaba's artificial intelligence operations involved an active, large-scale effort to access a competing U.S. model rather than the inadvertent exposure described in Company filings.

Alleged Operational Compliance Failures at Issue

Alibaba allegedly held MIIT operating licenses that, as pleaded, brought it within the FY2025 NDAA's Chinese military company definition.

held MIIT operating licenses that, as pleaded, brought it within the FY2025 NDAA's Chinese military company definition. Company risk disclosures identified other Chinese issuers delisted from the NYSE over military-affiliation concerns, but, the action contends, omitted Alibaba's own exposure.

On June 8, 2026, the U.S. Department of Defense released an updated list of Chinese military companies that included Alibaba; ADSs fell $4.69, or approximately 3.9%, over two trading days to close at $115.38 on June 10, 2026.

Anthropic PBC accused operators linked to Alibaba's Qwen AI lab of conducting roughly 28.8 million exchanges with the Claude model through nearly 25,000 fraudulent accounts between April and June 2026, per Bloomberg reporting on June 24, 2026.

accounts between April and June 2026, per Bloomberg reporting on June 24, 2026. The practice described, known as adversarial distillation, allegedly targeted software engineering and agentic reasoning capabilities.

targeted software engineering and agentic reasoning capabilities. ADSs fell $2.80, or 2.7%, to $99.80 on June 24, 2026, then a further $4.73, or 4.7%, to $95.07 on June 25, 2026.

Why the Operational Allegations Matter to Shareholders

The action contends that the gap between Alibaba's described AI safeguards and its alleged conduct, combined with the undisclosed regulatory classification, left shareholders exposed to risks they could not price.

"The PSLRA provides important protections for investors harmed by alleged securities violations, and this action raises significant questions about whether Alibaba's filings adequately addressed its own regulatory classification exposure. Shareholders who purchased during the Class Period may wish to review their options." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information now or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BABA Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the BABA investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased BABA stock or securities between June 26, 2025 and June 24, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What court was the BABA class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What specific misstatements does the BABA lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Alibaba made materially false or misleading statements regarding its status as a Chinese military company under the FY2025 NDAA and regarding the nature of unauthorized distillation of third-party AI models during the Class Period. When the Department of Defense listing and the Anthropic allegations became public, the ADS price declined.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents do I need to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my BABA shares — can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to contact the firm. Securities class actions are generally handled on a pure contingency basis, with no retainer and no out-of-pocket costs. Any attorneys' fees and expenses awarded to class counsel are subject to court approval.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (888) SueWallSt\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com