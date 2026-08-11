BABA DEADLINE: The Gross Law Firm Reminds Alibaba Group Holding Limited Investors of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

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The Gross Law Firm

Aug 11, 2026, 11:05 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA).

Shareholders who purchased shares of BABA during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/alibaba-group-holding-limited-loss-submission-form-3/

CLASS PERIOD: June 26, 2025 to June 24, 2026

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) under the National Defense Authorization Act, any entities directly or indirectly controlled by or affiliated with the  Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) were considered a Chinese military company; (2) Alibaba was directly or indirectly controlled by or affiliated with the MIIT; (3) the risk of Alibaba carrying out distillation attacks against third-party AI models was not a mere hypothetical or inadvertent, but ongoing; and (4) as a result, defendants' public statements about Alibaba's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: October 5, 2026 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/alibaba-group-holding-limited-loss-submission-form-3/ 

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of BABA during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is October 5, 2026. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
The Gross Law Firm
15 West 38th Street, 12th floor
New York, NY, 10018
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (646) 453-8903

SOURCE The Gross Law Firm

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