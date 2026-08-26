BABA Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action in Alibaba Group Holding Securities Lawsuit - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

Important Information Regarding Section 20(a) Individual Liability Claims: Alibaba's Chief Executive Officer, Eddie Yongming Wu, signed the Sarbanes-Oxley certifications attached to annual reports that allegedly omitted the Company's status as a designated Chinese military company and its alleged AI "distillation" campaign against a U.S. developer.

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) of a pending securities class action on behalf of purchasers of BABA securities between June 26, 2025 and June 24, 2026. Find out if you may qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

BABA ADSs traded as high as $173.68 on October 9, 2025 and closed at $95.07 on June 25, 2026, a decline of $78.61 per ADS, or approximately 45.26%. To be considered for lead plaintiff, investors must file by October 5, 2026.

The Named Individual Defendant

The action names Alibaba Group Holding Limited and Eddie Yongming Wu, who served as Chief Executive Officer at all relevant times. Wu signed the SOX certifications attached to both the annual report on Form 20-F filed June 26, 2025 and the annual report on Form 20-F filed May 20, 2026, attesting to the accuracy of the Company's reporting, the disclosure of material changes to internal controls, and the disclosure of fraud.

Alleged Control Person Liability

The complaint charges that, as CEO, Wu controlled the content of Alibaba's SEC filings, reports, and public statements throughout the Class Period.

Under Sections 302 and 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, the certifying officer personally attests to the accuracy and completeness of the covered filings.

The pleading asserts that the June 26, 2025 filing described Alibaba's MIIT operating license requirement and separately warned that U.S. orders had targeted companies deemed controlled by the Chinese military, while allegedly omitting that the FY2025 NDAA's definition of "Chinese military company" reached entities affiliated with the MIIT.

omitting that the FY2025 NDAA's definition of "Chinese military company" reached entities affiliated with the MIIT. The May 20, 2026 filing allegedly framed "unauthorized distillation of third-party models" as a perceived, alleged , or inadvertent risk.

framed "unauthorized distillation of third-party models" as a perceived, , or inadvertent risk. As averred, that framing was misleading because an alleged large-scale adversarial distillation effort against Anthropic PBC's Claude model was then ongoing.

large-scale adversarial distillation effort against Anthropic PBC's Claude model was then ongoing. Count II seeks control person liability against the Individual Defendant under Section 20(a) of the Exchange Act.

Certification Obligations and Investor Harm

On June 8, 2026, the U.S. Department of Defense released an updated list of Chinese military companies that included Alibaba based on its affiliation with the MIIT. ADSs fell $4.69, or roughly 3.9%, over two trading days to close at $115.38 on June 10, 2026. On June 24, 2026, Bloomberg reported that Anthropic had accused Alibaba of illicitly accessing Claude through approximately 28.8 million exchanges and nearly 25,000 fraudulent accounts. ADSs fell $2.80, or 2.7%, to $99.80, then a further $4.73, or 4.7%, to $95.07 on June 25, 2026.

"Corporate officers have a duty to ensure their companies' public statements are accurate and complete. Here, the complaint alleges that the certifying officer attested to filings that described unauthorized distillation of third-party AI models as a hypothetical concern while such conduct was allegedly already underway." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information here or call (212) 363-7500.

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Frequently Asked Questions About the BABA Lawsuit

Q: Who are the defendants named in the BABA lawsuit? A: The complaint names Alibaba Group Holding Limited and Chief Executive Officer Eddie Yongming Wu, who signed the Sarbanes-Oxley certifications attached to the Company's annual reports on Form 20-F during the Class Period.

Q: What specific misstatements does the BABA lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Alibaba made materially false or misleading statements regarding its status as a "Chinese military company" under the FY2025 NDAA due to its MIIT affiliation, and regarding whether unauthorized distillation of third-party AI models was merely a hypothetical risk. When these matters were disclosed, the ADS price declined.

Q: What court was the BABA class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What do BABA investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my BABA shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to contact the firm. Securities class actions are generally handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs. Any attorneys' fees and expenses awarded to class counsel are subject to court approval.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP