EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Securities Investigation Notice - Levi & Korsinsky

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares opened down approximately 70% after the Company disclosed that DURAVYU missed the prespecified primary endpoint in the Phase 3 LUGANO trial. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating on behalf of EYPT investors who lost money.

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EYPT) shares opened the market on August 17, 2026 down approximately 70% after the Company disclosed that DURAVYU did not meet the prespecified primary endpoint -- change in best-corrected visual acuity versus on-label aflibercept -- in the full dataset of the Phase 3 LUGANO trial in wet age-related macular degeneration. If you suffered a loss on your EyePoint investment, you are encouraged to click here to submit your information. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Alongside the endpoint failure, the Company disclosed favorable secondary results, including a reported 42% reduction in treatment burden, and an ad hoc analysis excluding a 4% asymmetric patient cohort. Yet, the prespecified primary endpoint analysis was not met.

During a same-day investor call, President and CEO Jay S. Duker claimed, of the asymmetric patients, in "three, the anatomy was well controlled, but the visual loss was due to Wet AMD," but claimed in "the other nine eyes … Six, again, geographic atrophy, two due to glaucoma and due to the detached retina." EyePoint had not previously discussed the risk of asymmetric results jeopardizing the study.

Shares were still trading down more than 68% by midday trading.

Shareholders who lost money on EYPT are encouraged to have their losses reviewed at no cost or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

Frequently Asked Questions About the EYPT Investigation

Q: Who is conducting the EYPT investigation? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors who purchased EYPT securities. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: How much did EYPT stock drop? A: When the market opened, EYPT shares were down $10.69, or approximately 72.47%, following the EyePoint's release of topline results in the Phase 3 LUGANO wet AMD trial for DURAVYU. By end of day the drop had settled to a loss of around $9.88, or about 67%. Investors who purchased shares and suffered losses may be eligible to seek a recovery.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the EYPT investigation? A: Investors who purchased EYPT stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do EYPT investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery . No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my EYPT shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought EYPT and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in any resulting action, these matters are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. If legal action is later pursued, the overwhelming majority of affected investors never appear in court either.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP