BABA Stockholder Notice: Shareholder Rights Law Firm Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Class Action Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors that a class action was filed on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) between June 26, 2025 and June 24, 2026 (the "Class Period").

The complaint alleges that Alibaba failed to inform investors that it was considered a Chinese military company and that it was at risk of being impacted by the U.S.'s crackdown on Chinese military companies.

Investors who suffered significant losses during the Class Period may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit and should contact Robbins LLP prior to the October 5, 2026 lead plaintiff deadline.

Why Was Alibaba Sued?

The complaint alleges that Alibaba made materially false or misleading statements regarding its business, operations, and financial condition during the Class Period.

Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose that:

(1) under the NDAA, any entities directly or indirectly controlled by or affiliated with the MIIT were considered a Chinese military company;

(2) Alibaba was directly or indirectly controlled by or affiliated with the MIIT;

(3) the risk of Alibaba carrying out distillation attacks against third party AI models was not a mere hypothetical or inadvertent, but ongoing; and

(4) as a result, Defendants' public statements about Alibaba's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Why Did BABA Stock Drop?

Plaintiff contends that on June 8, 2026, after market hours, the U.S. Department of Defense released an updated list identifying Chinese military companies. Alibaba was included in the list due to its direct or indirect control by or affiliation with the MIIT. On this news, Alibaba share prices dropped $4.69, or approximately 3.9%, over two trading days to close on June 10 at $115.38 on June 10, 2026.

Then, on June 24, 2026, Bloomberg published an article titled "Anthropic Accuses Alibaba of 'Illicitly' Accessing AI Models". The article noted that "Anthropic warned that Alibaba and other Chinese labs are making systematic and unauthorized use of results from leading US models to develop a rival generation of chatbots at a fraction of the cost via a practice known as adversarial distillation." On this news, the price of Alibaba ADSs fell $2.80 per ADS, or 2.7%, to close at $99.80 per ADS on June 24, 2026. The next day, it fell a further $4.73 per ADS, or 4.7%, to close at $95.07 on June 25, 2026.

Who May Be Eligible to Participate in the Alibaba Class Action?

The lawsuit seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired BABA securities between June 26, 2025 and June 24, 2026.

Investors who suffered losses during that period may have legal rights under the federal securities laws.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

The lead plaintiff is a court-appointed investor who represents the interests of all class members throughout the litigation. Serving as lead plaintiff is not required to share in any potential recovery. Investors who do not seek appointment may remain absent class members if the case proceeds and later resolves successfully.

Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff must seek appointment by October 5, 2026.

Does it cost anything to participate?

No. Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis. Fees and litigation expenses are paid by defendants only if there is a recovery.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the Alibaba Group Holding Limited securities class action may contact Robbins LLP by submitting an inquiry, emailing attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or calling (800) 350-6003.

About Robbins LLP

Robbins LLP is a shareholder rights law firm focused on representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. The firm has helped recover more than $1 billion for investors, obtained significant corporate governance reforms, and has represented shareholders in cases involving alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

"Companies have an obligation to provide investors with complete and accurate information so that markets can function fairly and efficiently," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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SOURCE Robbins LLP