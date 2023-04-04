Baby toiletries market size to grow by USD 8.22 billion from 2021 to 2026: Product portfolio extension and innovation to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global baby toiletries market size is estimated to increase by USD 8.22 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.34%. Product portfolio extension and innovation, which lead to product premiumization, drives market growth. The increase in pollution and deteriorating environmental conditions can lead to several health issues in babies, such as dandruff, rough hair, and others. Such concerns can be overcome with the use of baby toiletries. These products require high-quality ingredients, which further leads to product premiumization. Therefore, high product premiumization and product line extension, along with the growing customer expenditure on baby products, will increase the value sales in the global baby toiletries market. Discover more insights on market size and forecast (2022 to 2026) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Baby Toiletries Market 2022-2026

Baby toiletries market – Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The offline segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. The revenue of this distribution channel comes from the sales of products through specialty stores, hypermarkets, and others. Specialty stores include baby product stores, brand-owned stores, multi-brand stores, and personal care product stores. Vendors of baby toiletries sell their products through specialty stores and other retail formats. Market players are expanding their stores in local and regional markets to increase sales through offline channels. This intensifies the competition in the market. To sustain in such a competitive market, retailers are employing new business and retail strategies, such as offering a wide assortment of products.

Geography overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global baby toiletries market.

Europe will account for 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Germany and the UK are the key contributors to the baby toiletries market growth in the region. Moreover, market growth in Europe will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The rise in the standards of living will drive the baby toiletries market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Baby toiletries market – Vendor analysis

Vendor landscape –

The global baby toiletries market is fragmented, with the presence of several leading global, regional, local, and domestic vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer baby toiletries in the market are Artsana Spa, Babisil Products Co. Ltd., California Baby, Colgate Palmolive Co., Domtar Corp., erbaviva, Farlin Corp., First Quality Enterprises Inc., Hengan International Group Co. Ltd., Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Mothercare Plc, Naterra International Inc., Pigeon Corp., Sebapharma GmbH and Co. KG, The Procter and Gamble Co., Unicharm Corp., and Unilever PLC and others.

Vendors invest significantly to procure high-quality raw materials and focus on product-related R&D to manufacture baby toiletries. They focus on brand building and brand equity to differentiate themselves from their competitors. Vendors also focus on quality, regulatory compliance, and innovation to compete in the market. The price differentiation among vendors is low due to high competition.

Baby toiletries market – Market dynamics

Key trends - The availability of multipurpose baby toiletry products is a key trend in the market. The launch of innovative and upgraded products has helped vendors build brand appeal and loyalty among consumers. For instance, Fissan by Unilever offers body and hair bath essentials that can be used for both hair and body wash. Similarly, California Baby offers a wide range of multipurpose products, such as CALIFORNIA KIDS SUPERSENSITIVE SHAMPOO and BODYWASH, which can be used for both body and hair care. Such products eliminate the need for purchasing multiple baby products. These factors will support the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The high availability of counterfeit products is challenging market growth. Factors such as the growing market prospects and a surge in demand for baby products are driving the sales of counterfeit products, especially in developing countries. These products are made of toxic and low-quality raw materials. Moreover, customers find it difficult to distinguish between original and counterfeit products. These factors lead to market fragmentation, lack of price standardization, market share erosion, and other issues. The low price of counterfeit products further fuels their demand, which adversely affects the sales and pricing strategies of genuine vendors. As a result, global players are compelled to reduce the prices of their products, which decreases their profit margins and value sales proportion.

What are the key data covered in this baby toiletries market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the baby toiletries market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the baby toiletries market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the baby toiletries market across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of baby toiletries market vendors

Baby Toiletries Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.34% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 5.98 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 32% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Artsana Spa, Babisil Products Co. Ltd., California Baby, Colgate Palmolive Co., Domtar Corp., erbaviva, Farlin Corp., First Quality Enterprises Inc., Hengan International Group Co. Ltd., Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Mothercare Plc, Naterra International Inc., Pigeon Corp., Sebapharma GmbH and Co. KG, The Procter and Gamble Co., Unicharm Corp., and Unilever PLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

