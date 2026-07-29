Babylist Welcomes Jennifer Hyman as Chief Executive Officer as Founder Natalie Gordon Transitions to Executive Chair Role

Hyman, co-founder and former CEO of Rent the Runway and current Babylist Board Member, will assume the role of CEO in September 2026

OAKLAND, Calif., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Babylist, the leading platform for growing families, today announced that founder and CEO Natalie Gordon will transition into the role of Executive Chair. Jennifer Hyman, co-founder and former CEO of Rent the Runway, will succeed Gordon as Chief Executive Officer, effective September 9, 2026.

Hyman co-founded Rent the Runway in 2009 and led the company as CEO for nearly two decades. During her tenure, she created the category of clothing rental, reshaped how fashion brands acquire customers, and pioneered just-in-time reverse logistics. In 2021, she took Rent the Runway public, becoming one of a small number of women to found a company and lead it through an IPO. Hyman joined Babylist's board earlier this year, establishing a foundational connection to the company's team, culture, and mission.

"Founding and leading Babylist has been the honor of my life. I'm so proud of our team and what we've built over the last 15 years," said Gordon. "I have complete confidence in Jenn as Babylist's next CEO. Jenn is a visionary leader who has created entirely new categories and markets throughout her career. She's a builder of extraordinary teams and culture, and the kind of leader people choose to follow, not just work for. Jenn is customer-obsessed, sees growth opportunities before anyone else does, and knows what it takes to build customer trust and connection. I can't imagine a better person to lead Babylist into its next chapter, and I look forward to partnering with her for years to come as I move into the Executive Chair role."

Founded in 2011 by Gordon who has served as CEO for the last 15 years, Babylist surpassed $750 million in annual revenue in 2025, achieving 45% year-over-year growth and its eighth consecutive year of profitability. The company is tracking toward $1 billion in revenue in 2026. Under Gordon's leadership, Babylist has asserted itself as the go-to platform for parenting resources, with nearly 40% of first-time parents in the United States using Babylist to navigate their parenting needs across commerce, health and financial products. The largest consumer brands have taken notice, turning to Babylist as a powerful partner and marketing channel to acquire customers who are at this pivotal stage of life. In a baby's first year alone, families spend an average of $28,000, with more than 80% of spending in the category being deemed essential. Babylist helped more than 10 million people make purchases in 2025 alone.

While the U.S. baby and kids market represents an estimated $235 billion annually, supporting a growing family includes much more than buying essential goods. According to internal Babylist data, nearly 60% of new parents open or plan to open an investment or savings account. Babylist, which started as a universal gifting registry, has expanded into this broader ecosystem to support the additional decisions families make at every stage of parenthood. Babylist Health launched in 2022 to simplify access to insurance-covered benefits and services for new moms, and is already approaching $100M in revenue. In July 2026, Babylist launched Early Investor, a platform that makes educational gifting celebratory and effortless. The Babylist showrooms — in LA now and coming to NYC in September 2026 — are designed for in-person discovery, education, and hands-on comparison, while also serving as a content studio for creators. Time and again, Babylist has earned the trust of families by turning complex experiences into simple ones, and is now extending that proven model across the full arc of parenthood from birth to 18 years.

"I'm honored to step into the CEO role at Babylist," said Hyman. "Spending the past several months on the Board, I've seen firsthand the strength of this team and the size of the opportunity ahead. Babylist has already built a trusted platform with deeply engaged families that serves a significant portion of new parents in the U.S. every year with a strong, profitable business to match. Becoming a parent is one of the only moments in adult life when the consumer is excited to change many parts of their life all at once – where they live, how they save and spend, which community and schools they choose. This makes new parents the most valuable and high-intent consumers, and Babylist has already earned their trust. In partnership with Natalie, my focus as CEO will be to accelerate and broaden Babylist as the modern parenting platform that families turn to for the decisions that matter most across health, finances, and community – and across all stages of parenthood."

Babylist currently employs approximately 800 people across the United States. Hyman, who will be based in New York, will work closely with Gordon to ensure a smooth transition.

About Babylist



Babylist is the leading registry, e-commerce and content platform for growing families. More than 10 million people shop with Babylist every year, making it the go-to destination for seamless purchasing, trusted guidance and expert product recommendations for new parents and the people who love them.

What began as a universal registry has grown into a full ecosystem for new parents — including Babylist Health, Babylist Money, experiential showrooms, and podcasts — driving over $750 million in revenue in 2025. As we build a generational brand in baby, Babylist is reshaping the $235 billion kids and baby market by connecting growing families with everything they need to thrive and helping parents feel confident, connected, and cared for at every step. To learn more, visit www.babylist.com.

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SOURCE BabyList