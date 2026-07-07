Babylist Launches Early Investor, Extending Financial Support from Birth to College

New platform simplifies education and investment savings, helping family and friends support a child's future in minutes

OAKLAND, Calif., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Babylist, the parenting platform and universal registry used by more than 40% of first-time parents in the U.S., today announced the launch of Early Investor, a new product that lets parents take one easy step to make saving for a child's education a shared effort, turning the same community that showed up for the baby shower into ongoing support for birthdays, holidays, and the years ahead.

Babylist Early Investor

With Early Investor, parents can create and share a personalized page for their child in minutes, connect it to an existing 529 or 530A account, and share the link directly or add it to their Babylist registry or wishlist. Early Investor helps remove one of the biggest barriers to getting started: knowing where and how to begin, making education savings feel as simple and accessible as adding a bottle to a registry.

For families still weighing their options, Babylist offers a side-by-side comparison and calculator for Trump Accounts (530A) and 529 plans, along with a state-by-state eligibility checker, so parents can see exactly what their child qualifies for, understand the tax implications of each option, and make the choice that fits their family.

"For many families, paying for college is the result of years of planning, saving, and support from loved ones. My grandmother gave me a savings bond every year, which helped me pay for college. It taught me early on what it felt like to be supported beyond my parents," said Natalie Gordon, Founder and CEO of Babylist. "That's what Early Investor is about. The birth of a baby brings a community together and we're giving that village, what we call 'Team Baby,' an easy way to keep showing up for a child long after the baby shower is over."

As 530A accounts, also known as Trump Accounts, roll out nationally, parents are actively trying to understand their options: how these new vehicles compare to 529 plans, what the tradeoffs are, and where to begin. Babylist's own research¹ reveals that parents want to save for their child's future: 39% of new parents surveyed already have a 529 college savings plan, and 32% say they plan to open one within 6 months.

However, there is a confidence gap, which is why guidance matters: just 23% of new parents feel confident selecting the right education savings account, and only 29% believe they'll hit their savings goals. That is the gap Babylist Money is designed to address, giving parents clear, practical guidance on how 529s and 530As work so they can make more informed decisions about their child's future.

"More than half of new parents tell us they do not feel comfortable asking family or friends for money toward their child's education, even though those same people genuinely want to help," said Jill Cress, Chief Marketing Officer at Babylist. "When I led brand at Venmo, I saw firsthand how the right product can take the awkwardness out of asking for money and turn it into a natural part of how people show up for one another. Early Investor brings that same consumer insight to parenthood, making education savings feel less like an uncomfortable ask and more like a meaningful way for loved ones to celebrate a baby and invest in their future at the same time."

Early Investor builds on Babylist's family finance platform, Babylist Money, which launched in February 2026, providing educational resources, planning tools, and guidance to help families navigate major financial milestones. It marked Babylist's latest expansion beyond traditional baby registries as the company continues to build a broader ecosystem designed to support families through every stage of parenthood, and it came during a period of significant momentum for Babylist. The company recently surpassed $750 million in annual revenue, achieving 45% year-over-year growth and its eighth consecutive year of profitability.

About Babylist

Babylist is the leading registry, e-commerce and content platform for growing families. More than 10 million people shop with Babylist every year, making it the go-to destination for seamless purchasing, trusted guidance and expert product recommendations for new parents and the people who love them.

What began as a universal registry has grown into a full ecosystem for new parents — including Babylist Health, Babylist Money, experiential showrooms, and the Birth with Babylist podcast — backed by more than $750 million in 2025 revenue. As it builds a generational brand in baby, Babylist is reshaping the $235 billion2 kids and baby market by connecting growing families with everything they need to thrive and helping parents feel confident, connected, and cared for at every step. To learn more, visit www.babylist.com.

1 Survey hosted by Babylist of more than 1,300 parents in June 2026.

2 Babylist analysis of third-party market reports (Grand View Research, IMARC, Mintel, Markntel, Circana, Toy Association, etc.) and public filings for key category leaders (P&G, Kimberly-Clark, Newell, Carter's, The Children's Place, Williams-Sonoma, Wayfair, Hasbro); see Works Cited. Babylist analysis of sector ad spend using eMarketer / Insider Intelligence (CPG, health, auto, financial services), Fortune Business Insights (global baby care & baby food markets), Scientissimum / Healthcare Union (U.S. health ad spend), BIA Advisory Services (local category growth forecasts), Zillow 2024 results (real estate / Premier Agent proxy), and Golden Markers / UPCEA (Education Marketing Trends 2025).

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SOURCE BabyList