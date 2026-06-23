Back Nine Partners with Bridgestone Golf to Elevate the Indoor Golf Experience

Bringing Tour-Level Performance to the Indoor Golf Boom

ST. GEORGE, Utah, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Back Nine Golf, the largest and fastest-growing indoor golf franchise, today announced a new partnership with Bridgestone Golf, bringing together the fastest-growing indoor golf franchise and one of the most trusted names in golf ball performance. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to delivering a better golf experience for patrons by pairing Back Nine's modern indoor golf environment with Bridgestone's innovative golf balls, designed to support a more consistent and optimal simulator experience.

"Our goal is to give every patron the best possible version of golf." Post this Bridgestone Golf, one of the most trusted names in golf ball performance, is partnering with Back Nine Golf to deliver a better golf experience for patrons by pairing Back Nine’s modern indoor golf environment with Bridgestone’s innovative golf balls, designed to support a more consistent and optimal simulator experience.

As Back Nine continues to expand its footprint and redefine how golfers practice, play and connect indoors, the company selected Bridgestone Golf as a partner due to its reputation for quality, consistency and performance. With simulator play relying on accurate ball flight data and dependable results, Bridgestone's precision golf balls – proven at the highest level through Tour staffers such as Tiger Woods, Chris Gotterup and Jason Day – help support the level of play and realism that Back Nine aims to provide at every location.

"We chose Bridgestone Golf because performance matters at every level of the game, especially in an indoor setting where precision and consistency shape the entire experience," said Wil Bangerter, CEO of Back Nine. "Our goal is to give every patron the best possible version of golf, whether they are practicing with purpose or simply enjoying time with friends. Bridgestone shares that commitment to quality, and their golf balls are a natural fit for the kind of simulator experience we want to deliver."

The partnership aligns with Back Nine's broader mission to bring the best parts of the game to more people in a welcoming, high-quality indoor setting. By working with Bridgestone Golf, Back Nine is strengthening that experience with equipment that complements the technology and precision golfers expect from today's simulator environments.

"Indoor golf continues to be one of the fastest growing segments of the game and is critical to how players at every level train and enjoy golf," said David Vogrin, director of marketing for Bridgestone Golf. "This partnership with Back Nine allows us to extend our ball-fitting expertise into a highly controlled and data-rich environment, giving golfers even more precise feedback to improve their performance and confidence."

The partnership underscores a shared commitment innovation, performance and making the game more enjoyable for golfers of all skill levels. Back Nine continues to align with best-in-class industry partners like Bridgestone Golf to elevate the indoor experience and shape the future of the category.

About Back Nine Golf

Founded in St. George, Utah, Back Nine Golf offers 24/7 access to golfers across 4 countries, including the United States, Canada, the U.K., Australia and New Zealand. Back Nine specializes in advanced golf simulator experiences, year-round play, structured competition, and modern player development. Designed for golfers of all skill levels, Back Nine combines state-of-the-art simulator technology with flexible access, leagues, tournaments, and community-driven events that make golf more accessible, convenient, and engaging. Through its growing network of over 200 open indoor golf locations across the United States and beyond, and 300 more locations under development, Back Nine is redefining how golfers practice, compete, and improve both on and off the course. For more information, visit www.thebackninegolf.com.

About Bridgestone Golf

Bridgestone Golf manufactures premium golf balls, clubs and accessories under the Bridgestone and Precept brands. The company started making golf balls in 1935 and beginning in 2006, revolutionized golf ball selection with its custom ball-fitting program, identifying a golfer's ideal golf ball based on personal swing characteristics. Today, as the #1 Ball-Fitter in Golf, Bridgestone has conducted more than four million fittings via a combination of live-fitting, online selection, OTTO Autonomous Ball Fitting. The consumer data gathered from ball-fitting continues to inspire Bridgestone's innovative new golf ball designs, yielding industry-leading performance products for the entire range of players, from recreational golfers to the best in the world. Bridgestone Golf has also pioneered the development of MindSet technology, the only visual golf ball technology aimed at improving on-course mental focus and concentration. Bridgestone Golf is proudly represented on international professional tours by Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall, Fred Couples, Matt Kuchar, Brandt Snedeker, Chris Gotterup and Boo Weekley. Bridgestone Golf is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bridgestone Sports Co. Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo. More information: bridgestonegolf.com

SOURCE Back Nine Golf