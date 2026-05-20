Back Nine Golf Launches "Beyond the Grass" Tournament Series to Connect Indoor Practice with Outdoor Performance

New National Competition Platform Brings Together Simulator Golf, Player Development, and Year-Round Play for Golfers of All Skill Levels

ST. GEORGE, Utah, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Back Nine Golf, the largest and fastest-growing indoor golf franchise, is taking simulator competition to a new level with the launch of Beyond the Grass, a new year-round tournament series designed to connect the work golfers put in indoors with the results they see on the course.

Built around structured competition, player development and accessible play, Beyond the Grass will serve as Back Nine's national competitive platform, bringing together simulator tournaments, local participation, and future indoor-outdoor golf experiences under one connected system. The series is designed to make competitive golf more approachable for everyday players while creating opportunities for golfers to track improvement, compete against others at similar skill levels, and stay engaged with the game year-round.

"Indoor golf should lead somewhere, and Beyond the Grass is our vision for what that future can look like." Post this

"At Back Nine, we believe that indoor reps should translate directly to confidence and improvement outdoors," said Wil Bangerter, founder of Back Nine Golf. "Beyond the Grass gives us a way to build community, competition and player development around that idea while making golf more accessible and less intimidating for players of all experience levels."

The 2026 Beyond the Grass calendar will feature a series of competitive events and themed tournaments hosted throughout the year, including:

BTG Spring Series

Back Nine Legends

BTG Fall Series

Back Nine U.S. Open and more

The launch comes as indoor golf and simulator-based training continue to grow in popularity among golfers seeking more flexible, data-driven, and weather-proof ways to play and practice. Through Beyond the Grass, Back Nine aims to create a more connected golf experience that combines competition, convenience, and player progression in a private, pressure-free environment for golfers of all levels.

In addition to tournaments and league play, The Back Nine will highlight players whose simulator practice has translated into real-world improvement on the course from casual and competitive golfers of all ages connected to local Back Nine locations across the country. Future plans for the platform also include expanded hybrid indoor-outdoor competition formats, new scoring and handicap concepts, and youth-focused training opportunities designed to create a more natural pathway between simulator golf and traditional play.

"The goal is to create a place where golfers can improve, compete and build confidence no matter where they are in their golf journey," added Bangerter. "Indoor golf should lead somewhere, and Beyond the Grass is our vision for what that future can look like."

Back Nine Golf is now the largest and fastest-growing indoor golf franchise in the United States, with 200 locations open and operating and an additional 300 locations in development, providing year-round 24/7 access for golfers everywhere.

For more information about Back Nine Golf and the Beyond the Grass tournament series, visit www.thebackninegolf.com.

About Back Nine Golf

Founded in St. George, Utah, Back Nine Golf offers 24/7 access to golfers across 4 countries, including the United States, Canada, the U.K., Australia and New Zealand. Back Nine specializes in advanced golf simulator experiences, year-round play, structured competition, and modern player development. Designed for golfers of all skill levels, Back Nine combines state-of-the-art simulator technology with flexible access, leagues, tournaments, and community-driven events that make golf more accessible, convenient, and engaging. Through its growing network of over 200 open indoor golf locations across the United States and beyond, and 300 more locations under development, Back Nine is redefining how golfers practice, compete, and improve both on and off the course. For more information, visit www.thebackninegolf.com.

SOURCE Back Nine Golf