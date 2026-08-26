Back-to-School Health: Helping Children Start the School Year Strong with Accordia Health

SARALAND, Ala., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As students return to school, parents are busy with supply lists, shopping for clothes, and getting ready for a great year. One of the best ways to help children succeed is to make sure they are healthy, both physically and emotionally.

Dr. Natoya Grindley, a pediatrician at Accordia Health Pediatrics, says that preparing before the first day of school can make a big difference all year long.

Dr. Natoya Grindley is a board-certified pediatrician with extensive experience in children’s healthcare, currently practicing at Accordia Health Pediatrics in Saraland, Alabama.

Start with a Healthy Foundation

Dr. Grindley recommends that parents start by scheduling yearly wellness visits and making sure their child's immunizations are current. These checkups help doctors track growth, spot any health issues early, and make sure kids are ready to learn.

"Annual physicals are about much more than completing school forms," Dr. Grindley said. "They allow us to track a child's overall health, discuss nutrition, sleep, physical activity and address any concerns before they become bigger issues."

Parents can also help by setting healthy routines before school starts. This includes regular bedtimes, balanced meals, and less screen time, which can make going back to school easier.

Why Physicals and Vaccines Matter

Back-to-school physicals make sure children are meeting important milestones and are healthy enough for school and sports. These visits also give parents a chance to ask about allergies, asthma, behavior, or learning concerns.

Getting children vaccinated is still one of the best ways to protect them from preventable diseases and keep schools and communities healthy.

"Vaccines not only protect your child but also help protect classmates, teachers and family members," Dr. Grindley said. "Staying current on recommended immunizations helps reduce the spread of serious illnesses."

Keeping Kids Healthy All Year Long

When school begins, children are around more germs, so illnesses like colds, flu, and stomach bugs are more common. Dr. Grindley suggests a few simple habits to help keep kids healthy all year:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water.





Get plenty of sleep each night.





Eat nutritious meals and stay hydrated.





Encourage regular physical activity.





Keep children home when they are sick to prevent spreading illness.





Stay up to date on recommended vaccinations, including the annual flu vaccine.

Don't Overlook Emotional Health

Going back to school is not just a physical change. Many children feel anxious or stressed, especially if they are starting a new school, moving up a grade, or dealing with academic or social pressures.

Dr. Grindley encourages parents to pay attention to changes in behavior that may signal a child is struggling emotionally. "Children don't always have the words to express their feelings," Dr. Grindley said. "Parents should keep communication open, listen without judgment and seek help if anxiety or emotional struggles begin affecting daily life."

We're Here to Help

If your child needs a checkup, school physical, immunizations, or help with physical or emotional health, Accordia Health Pediatrics is ready to help your family get set for a healthy and successful school year.

Dr. Natoya Grindley welcomes patients at Accordia Health Pediatrics in Saraland. To make an appointment, call Accordia Health Pediatrics or visit accordiahealth.org for more information.

ABOUT ACCORDIA HEALTH

Accordia Health is a leading provider of comprehensive health services, deeply committed to improving the health and well-being of the communities we serve in Alabama. Operated by AltaPointe Health, our team of dedicated professionals offers a wide range of medical, dental, and behavioral health services to individuals of all ages. Accordia Health is a Federally Qualified Health Center and offers a sliding fee discount program, with locations in Bayou La Batre, Citronelle, Foley, Mobile, Rockford, and Saraland.

SOURCE Accordia Health