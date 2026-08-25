School shopping is exposing how little room many consumers have left after paying for the basics

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Back-to-school season is usually measured by what families spend on supplies, clothing and technology. But the more telling figure may be what they must borrow, draw down or give up to cover the cost, according to digital personal finance company Achieve.

New research from the Achieve Center for Consumer Insights indicates that many consumers carrying debt have little financial flexibility as back-to-school season begins. More than half, 55%, carry credit card balances to cover essential expenses. About 27% have carried those balances for longer than six months.

Those figures change the back-to-school equation. Many households could be layering another round of necessary purchases onto credit card balances already carried to cover the basics.

Back-to-school spending has become a stress test for household finances. For many consumers, the math is no longer working.

The shopping list is only part of the story

Back-to-school costs arrive on schedule, but predictability does not make them affordable. Planning only works when a household has money left to set aside.

Among consumers in Achieve's study who had difficulty paying their monthly bills on time, 66% said their household did not earn enough to cover spending.

"Back-to-school costs are predictable, but that does not make them affordable," said Achieve Co-Founder and Co-CEO Andrew Housser. "When families must borrow or cut another necessity to cover an expense they knew was coming, it signals something deeper: Their budgets no longer have enough margin to absorb even the ordinary costs of life."

Achieve's data shows how financial strain is affecting consumers' choices:

54% rated their financial situation as poor or fair, while 29% said they carry more debt than they consider manageable.

rated their financial situation as poor or fair, while said they carry more debt than they consider manageable. Among consumers who used financial stopgaps, 50% reduced spending on basic needs, 32% took on more credit card debt and 25% tapped short-term savings.

reduced spending on basic needs, took on more credit card debt and tapped short-term savings. The tradeoffs also reached health care: 19% delayed or skipped medical treatment, while 11% skipped or reduced doses of prescribed medication.

For households already struggling to cover regular expenses, the choice may not be between school supplies and discretionary spending. It may be among competing necessities.

Short-term purchases are meeting long-term debt

Credit can help households manage the timing of an expense. But it becomes more dangerous when it does not bridge a temporary gap and instead becomes part of the household's operating budget.

That distinction is especially important during back-to-school season. A credit card or buy now, pay later plan can make a purchase appear manageable by dividing it into smaller payments. But a smaller payment is not the same as a lower cost, and another due date can add strain to a budget already juggling multiple obligations.

Achieve's survey found that 31% of consumers who had difficulty paying their bills on time said they owed money across too many accounts. Adding another seemingly manageable payment can make an already fragmented debt picture harder to control.

The concern is not one expensive trip to the store. It is the stacking of necessary expenses without a meaningful period of financial recovery between them.

When school purchases are added to existing debt, those balances can follow households into the holidays. Holiday expenses can then carry into tax season. One spending cycle begins before the last one has cleared, turning the calendar into a conveyor belt of debt.

A sale price can still carry a high cost

Most back-to-school advice focuses on finding discounts, comparing prices and sticking to a list. Those steps can help, but they do not address the larger financial picture.

"Breaking a purchase into smaller payments can change how affordable it feels without reducing the burden it places on the household budget," Housser said. "The real price is not just what appears at checkout. It includes the interest, the repayment timeline and how much room the purchase leaves for the next essential expense."

Households should evaluate school purchases in the context of their full financial picture. That means reviewing existing balances, interest rates, minimum payments and due dates before adding another obligation. It also means separating what students need immediately from what can be reused, delayed or purchased later.

If existing debt has become difficult to manage, cutting a few dollars from the school-supply list will not fix the underlying problem. Depending on the household's circumstances, options may include a fixed-rate debt consolidation loan, using home equity to address higher-interest debt or considering debt relief when payments are no longer sustainable.

The real back-to-school report card

Back-to-school spending data is often used to measure consumer demand. It should also be used to measure consumer resilience.

The total spent on supplies tells us what families bought. It does not tell us whether they used savings, added to a balance or cut another necessity to afford it. That is the more consequential story for household finances and the broader economy.

A household does not pass this stress test simply because every item was purchased and every payment was made. The stronger measure is whether it can meet a predictable need without creating another financial setback.

This back-to-school season, the shopping list may offer an incomplete picture. The household balance sheet has the real report card.

About Achieve

Achieve, THE digital personal finance company, helps everyday people get on, and stay on, the path to a better financial future. Achieve pairs proprietary data and analytics with personalized support to offer personal loans, home equity loans, debt relief and debt consolidation, along with financial tips and education and free mobile apps: Achieve MoLO® (Money Left Over) and Achieve GOOD™ (Get Out Of Debt). Achieve is frequently recognized for providing top-rated customer experience and satisfaction by both consumers and leading personal finance review platforms and has 2,200 dedicated teammates across the country, with hubs in Arizona, California, Florida and Texas.

Achieve refers to the global organization and may denote one or more affiliates of Achieve Company, including Achieve.com, Equal Housing Opportunity (NMLS ID #138464); Achieve Home Loans, Equal Housing Opportunity (NMLS ID #1810501); Achieve Personal Loans (NMLS ID #227977); Freedom Debt Relief (NMLS ID # 1248929); and Freedom Financial Asset Management (CRD #170229).

Contacts

Austin Kilgore

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214-908-5097

Elina Tarkazikis

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SOURCE Achieve