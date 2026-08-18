Back to the Project: August Is for Small Upgrades

As summer winds toward fall, the projects that have been waiting all year finally get their turn — and a handful of well‑chosen upgrades are usually all it takes to get them over the finish line.

HOUSTON, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- By August, most Home Creators are not starting from scratch. The garage project that got pushed past spring is back on the table; the hedge has had another month to grow; and the basement is still damp. These are the small, recurring problems that quietly shape how a home gets used, and the upgrades that solve them are usually the ones that actually get done.

VEVOR’s portable car lift VEVOR’s cordless hedge trimmer VEVOR’s 84‑inch ceiling fan delivers

VEVOR's Monthly Power 15 — held every month from the 15th to the 18th — is built for that back‑to‑project rhythm. This August, the lineup leans into the upgrades Home Creators reach for first: a better way to work under a car, a faster way to tame the yard, and quieter, drier air in the spaces where they actually spend their time. And during this month's event, these essential tools come with exclusive savings that make pro‑level performance surprisingly affordable.

For the Garage: A Better Way to Work Under the Car

Home Creators who maintain their own vehicles know that limited under‑car access is the part of the job that takes the most time and patience. Oil changes turn into awkward balancing acts; brake jobs get put off another month; and suspension work is something that happens — eventually — on a Saturday that never seems to come.

VEVOR's portable car lift changes how those tasks feel. With a rated lifting capacity of 7,000 lbs, it gives Home Creators the under‑car access that turns a recurring chore into a project they can actually finish. Limited under-car clearance can make routine maintenance more time-consuming and difficult. When used in accordance with the product instructions and with the safety lock properly engaged, it provides greater access for routine undercarriage maintenance.

For the Yard: A Faster Way to Get It Under Control

August is the part of summer when the yard stops being a backdrop and becomes a project. Hedges are overgrown, weeds are relentless, and the hours that should be lazy are spent wrestling with extension cords or pumping a manual sprayer in the heat.

VEVOR's cordless hedge trimmer is built for that reality. An adjustable telescoping pole extends from 74 to 94 inches; the 20V 2.0Ah battery fully charges in just one hour; and the design helps reduce the effort required for trimming high branches while eliminating the need for cords or gasoline.

Pair it with the battery‑powered backpack sprayer — a 3.2‑gallon capacity, adjustable pressure up to 90 PSI, designed to make fertilizer and weed‑control applications quicker and more comfortable — and the Saturday that used to disappear into the yard starts to feel like a real day off again.

For the Rooms: Quieter, Drier Air

Summer heat does not end in August — it just moves indoors. Garages, workshops, basements, and even the converted spaces where Home Creators spend their hours can turn uncomfortable quickly, and the noise of a traditional industrial fan is rarely the right answer.

VEVOR's 84‑inch ceiling fan delivers up to 12,000 CFM of airflow, engineered to keep large spaces comfortable and to operate more quietly than traditional industrial fans. For the rooms where the air is heavy — the basement, the workshop, the garage.

Additionally, the 84 inch ceiling fan works effectively outdoors, helping to keep the air feeling fresh. It keeps covered spaces, such as patios, cool and comfortable. The robust airflow enhances comfort in any setting, whether you use it for social gatherings or family time.

One Recurring Moment. Countless Upgrades.

"For most Home Creators, the upgrade that's been sitting on the to‑do list isn't a full renovation — it's the lift, the trimmer, the fan that's been waiting all summer," said Gavin Wu, VEVOR's Brand Director. "Monthly Power 15 gives them a recurring moment to take care of those smaller improvements—with Pro-Level Performance Without the Pro-Level Price."

Monthly Power 15 returns every month from the 15th to the 18th. Explore August's Back-to-Project upgrades and current event offers at VEVOR.com/Power15.

About VEVOR

VEVOR is a leading global home improvement brand, delivering pro-level performance products at exceptional value and empowering consumers to build a complete and ever-evolving home environment. Pro-grade quality without the pro-grade price tag. That's the VEVOR way: Upgrade. The Home Creator Way.

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SOURCE VEVOR