Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Brings Back Give a Hoof for 2026 With a Unique Limited Time Coffee Named after a Rescued Donkey

Month-Long Campaign Debuts the Viejo Blend and Welcomes Oscar's Place as a New Rescue Partner

DENVER, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a renowned coffee franchise recognized for its premium Hawaiian coffees, strong community connections, and adventurous spirit, is bringing back Give a Hoof, its annual donkey rescue campaign, for 2026. The effort kicked off Monday, Aug. 3 and runs throughout the month, rallying the brand's 'ohana around the wild and abandoned donkeys that inspired its name.

A Blend With a Backstory

This year the campaign centers on a new, limited-edition coffee blend named "Viejo", after one of the rescued donkeys behind the cause. A limited number of bags will be produced, and $5 from every $25 bag goes directly to the campaign's sanctuary partners. The Viejo blend is available all month, online and at participating locations, while supplies last.

"We are excited to add a new element to our program to raise more funds for to rescue donkey's" said Iain Douglas, Chief Brand & Strategy Officer, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. "Veijo is the prized rescue of our new partner Oscar's Place, led by a wonderful gentleman in Ron King."

Give a Hoof honors the generations of donkeys in Kona, Hawaii that once carried coffee down the Big Island's steep volcanic slopes. Known as "the badass ones," these animals not only gave the brand its name but also serve as the foundation the brand's character was built on. The campaign funds the rescue, shelter and care of wild, abandoned and at-risk donkeys facing overpopulation, neglect and habitat loss.

Three Sanctuaries, One Mission

Proceeds this year support three donkey rescue organizations: Longhopes Donkey Shelter in Colorado and Leilani Farm Sanctuary in Hawaii, both returning partners, and introduces Oscar's Place, a beautiful rescue in California.

"Donkeys are intelligent, emotional animals, and far too many of them end up abandoned or at risk," said Ron King, Co-Founder of Oscar's Place. "The work happening at sanctuaries like Oscar's Place gives these animals a real second chance. Every dollar raised means more donkeys get the food, shelter and care they need."

How to Give a Hoof

Throughout August, customers can take part by:

Purchasing the limited-edition Viejo blend online or at participating locations

Rounding up in-store purchases at participating locations all month

Donating directly online or in store

This year the brand aims to raise at least $20,000 for its sanctuary partners.

Brew Good. Do Good.

Give a Hoof is an ongoing initiative under the brand's philanthropic arm, Bad Ass For Good. Built on the spirit of Aloha, Bad Ass For Good supports the brand's 'ohana near and far, from communities in need to service members to the four-legged friends that inspired the brand's name.

For more information about Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii and to find your nearest location, please visit www.badasscoffee.com or download the mobile app available on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

About Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii®

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawai'i in 1989 and is dedicated to sharing premium Hawaiian coffees "with a kick" from the Hawaiian Islands through 45-plus U.S. franchise locations – with 100+ additional shops in various stages of development. Today, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii stores also serve popular blended drinks, teas, food, along with other international premium coffees and sell popular branded merchandise with exceptional service and the Aloha Spirit. Bad Ass Coffees are available in franchise stores, online and will soon be available through grocery, hospitality, and specialty retail channels. The Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii brand and franchise is owned by Royal Aloha Franchise Company, LLC. For more information, visit badasscoffee.com and connect on Facebook and Instagram @badasscoffeeofhawaii.

SOURCE Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii