Cool Down Your Badass Summer: New Koffee Koolers and Patriotic Lemonade LTOs Arrive at Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii

Frozen Koffee Koolers and blue curaçao lemonades headline the brand's summer LTO lineup

The Badass Patriot 250 Lemonade salutes America's 250 th birthday with a red, white, and blue pour

Koffee Koolers available through August 25 and summer lemonades available until September 7, at participating U.S. locations

DENVER , June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a renowned coffee franchise recognized for its premium Hawaiian coffees, strong community connections, and adventurous spirit, brings bold flavor to summer with its latest limited-time lineup: frozen Koffee Koolers, The Badass Patriot 250 Lemonade, and Ocean Dream Lemonade.

Frozen Koffee Koolers and blue curaçao lemonades headline the brand’s summer LTO lineup.

With forecasters predicting a hotter-than-average summer this year in most of the country, Bad Ass Coffee is giving guests a cold way to power through the heat by revamping its frozen Koffee Koolers with new flavor picks from Jack and Jenny, the brand's spirited leaders and the faces behind every badass cup.

"We want to provide the best summer beverages for the commute, the beach or a day without AC, that doesn't just cool you down but also energizes you for the day," said Iain Douglas, Chief Brand Officer at Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. "The Koffee Koolers, made with real Bad Ass Coffee, put a bit of fun back into the morning cup giving guests a refreshing way to start the day with energy and a smile."

Bad Ass Coffee's Summer Sips

Koffee Koolers are available now through August 25 and the lemonades are available now through September 7 at participating U.S. locations while supplies last. The summer lineup includes:

Jack's Rocky Road to Hana: Chocolate drizzle, hazelnut, marshmallow and coffee. ($6.99) *

Chocolate drizzle, hazelnut, marshmallow and coffee. ($6.99) * Jenny's Wild Pistachio Kick: Pistachio, coconut, white chocolate and coffee. ($6.99) *

Pistachio, coconut, white chocolate and coffee. ($6.99) * The Badass Patriot 250 Lemonade: Lemonade, blue curaçao and cranberry. ($4.49) *

Lemonade, blue curaçao and cranberry. ($4.49) * Ocean Dream Lemonade: Lemonade, blue curaçao and coconut cream. ($4.49) *

The dirty soda craze has moved from regional novelty to nationwide staple, with U.S. consumer awareness climbing from 56% to 75% over the past year. Bad Ass Coffee is leaning into the moment with its own twist, building the Ocean Dream Lemonade around coconut cream and lemonade rather than the usual creamer-and-soda pour.

"We wanted to add a bright feature to our drink lineup that adds to the excitement of the holiday and the summer," added Douglas. "The dirty soda trend gave us a fun jumping-off point, and pairing coconut cream with lemonade is our spin on it."

For more information about Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii and to find your nearest location, please visit www.badasscoffee.com or download the mobile app available on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

About Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii®

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawai'i in 1989 and is dedicated to sharing premium Hawaiian coffees "with a kick" from the Hawaiian Islands through 45-plus U.S. franchise locations – with 100+ additional shops in various stages of development. Today, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii stores also serve popular blended drinks, teas, food, along with other international premium coffees and sell popular branded merchandise with exceptional service and the Aloha Spirit. Bad Ass Coffees are available in franchise stores, online and will soon be available through grocery, hospitality, and specialty retail channels. The Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii brand and franchise is owned by Royal Aloha Franchise Company, LLC. For more information, visit badasscoffee.com and connect on Facebook and Instagram @badasscoffeeofhawaii.

*Prices vary based on size and location.

SOURCE Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii