Bad Birdie Introduces New Waffle Franchise as it Debuts Fall 2026 Collection

New seasonal apparel blends technical performance with everyday versatility

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bad Birdie, the modern golf apparel brand redefining style and expression on and off the course, today unveiled its Fall 2026 Collection, an assortment of apparel and accessories designed for golfers who know the game doesn't end on the 18th hole.

Captured at Sunriver Resort in Bend Oregon, Bad Birdie's Fall 2026 Collection celebrates the changing seasons with technical performance, elevated layering and a lifestyle built for wherever the game takes you.

Built around the belief that golf never ends, the collection introduces elevated layering, fresh seasonal prints and versatile silhouettes engineered to move seamlessly from the course to the clubhouse and into everyday life. The lineup spans men's, women's and youth apparel alongside coordinating accessories, with technical performance remaining at the core of every piece.

Accompanying the collection is the debut of Bad Birdie's all-new Waffle franchise, which will be available starting in late August. This premium layering collection brings together elevated texture, technical performance and all-day versatility. Crafted from a moisture-wicking cotton-blend knit with four-way stretch engineered for shape retention, the franchise includes the Men's Waffle Hoodie and Quarterzip alongside the Women's Waffle V-Neck and Waffle Skort with full-coverage performance liner, offering new options designed for crisp morning rounds, post-round hangs and everything in between.

"Golf has never been confined to four hours on a course, so why should the apparel be?" said Jason Richardson, Founder and CEO of Bad Birdie. "This collection is built for the people who live the game long before the first tee shot and long after the final putt. We set out to create pieces that perform when you're playing your best while fitting seamlessly into everything that comes before and after the round. That's the future of golf style, and it's exactly where Bad Birdie belongs."

Beyond the new Waffle franchise, the Fall Collection introduces fresh seasonal prints across Bad Birdie's Core Performance, Ridge Performance and Pique Performance polos, alongside expanded lifestyle essentials including Hybrid Joggers, Graphic Tees, Boxy Tees and Varsity Crewnecks. Inspired by desert landscapes, cactus flora, topographic golf course maps and Southwestern iconography, the collection pairs rich seasonal hues - including plum wine, dark forest and black iris - with earthy warm olive and unexpected pops of pink, proving once again that performance apparel doesn't have to blend in. Women's offerings continue to grow with new layering pieces, performance polos and mix-and-match outfits designed to deliver both technical performance and everyday versatility. The collection is rounded out by youth apparel and a full range of accessories, including hats, socks, towels and headcovers.

Complementing the new Waffle franchise, Bad Birdie's fan-favorite Bad Elements outerwear collection will re-debut in mid-October with jackets, pullovers and weather-ready layers engineered to help golfers play through changing conditions. Designed to provide protection from wind, rain and cooler temperatures without sacrificing mobility or style, the collection reinforces the season's central belief that great golf apparel should perform long after perfect weather disappears.

The Fall Collection also serves as a preview of Bad Birdie's upcoming Tailgate Edit, launching this August. Featuring officially licensed apparel for the University of Arizona, Arizona State University, and Washington State University, the lineup includes custom polos, performance pullovers and hats that are equally at home on the first tee, in the stadium, or at the tailgate – bringing together school pride, technical performance and unmistakable Bad Birdie style.

The Bad Birdie Fall 2026 Collection will be available online at BadBirdieGolf.com, at Bad Birdie retail locations and at select retailers like Dick's Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy. Products range from $ 72 to $ 120 USD.

About Bad Birdie

Bad Birdie is a modern golf apparel brand redefining the game through bold design, performance-driven benefits, and a more expressive approach to golf culture. Founded to challenge the sport's traditional style norms, Bad Birdie creates technical, course-ready apparel that blends function and personality — built for how today's golfers play, socialize, and live. Through innovative products, community-driven events, and cultural partnerships, Bad Birdie is helping shape a more welcoming, energetic future for golf both on and off the course. Available online at BadBirdieGolf.com and at select retail locations.

SOURCE Bad Birdie Golf