BAE Systems advances to Phase 2 of DARPA's THREADS program

THREADS program seeks to address temperature limitations in advanced RF electronics

NASHUA, N.H., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems' (LON: BA) FAST Labs™ research, development and production organization has successfully completed Phase 1 of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency's (DARPA) Technologies for Heat Removal in Electronics at the Device Scale (THREADS) program and has been awarded continued support to move into Phase 2.

BAE Systems’ FAST Labs™ advances to Phase 2 of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Technologies for Heat Removal in Electronics at the Device Scale (THREADS) program.

The THREADS program aims to overcome temperature limitations in high-performance radio frequency (RF) electronics, specifically in gallium nitride (GaN) devices. Overcoming these limitations will significantly increase the power and range of vital military systems.

"We look forward to advancing to Phase 2 of the THREADS program," said Isaac Wildeson, principal investigator at BAE Systems' FAST Labs. "The progress we've made during Phase 1 validates our approach to material and process enhancements and brings us closer to unlocking the full potential of RF-based systems for our warfighters."

Successful thermal management developed through this program will nearly triple the range of RF systems, enhancing the safety and engagement distances for military personnel. BAE Systems' work on THREADS is being conducted at its Microelectronics Center (MEC) in Nashua, New Hampshire, a DoW Category 1A Trusted Supplier, leveraging its established expertise in the development and manufacturing of advanced GaN and gallium arsenide integrated circuits.

To accelerate the development of this critical technology, BAE Systems' work on the THREADS program includes collaboration with Modern Microsystems, Penn State University, Stanford University, the University of Notre Dame, and the University of Texas at Dallas.

For more information, please contact:

Paul Roberts, BAE Systems

Mobile: 603-521-2381

[email protected]

www.baesystems.com/en-us

@BAESystemsInc

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.