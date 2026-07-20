BAE Systems batteries power hybrid-electric flight demo at Farnborough International Airshow

Successful flight test highlights the company's key role in powering the next generation of aviation

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON: BA) today announced a significant milestone in the development of sustainable aviation, with its advanced battery system powering the first flight test of GE Aerospace's hybrid-electric propulsion demonstrator aircraft during the Farnborough International Airshow.

The test aircraft, a modified Saab 340 B, showcased the potential for significant fuel savings and reduced emissions in commercial aviation.

BAE Systems' advanced battery system powered the first flight test of GE Aerospace's hybrid-electric propulsion demonstrator aircraft.

BAE Systems was responsible for the design, development and integration of a complete battery energy storage system. This included a battery management system that uses cutting-edge lithium-ion batteries, which provide more power without adding extra weight to the aircraft.

"Our expertise in advanced battery technology and safety-critical battery management system design was crucial to enabling GE Aerospace to achieve this landmark moment," said Trudy Palmer, director of Airborne Power Systems at BAE Systems. "We are incredibly proud to be contributing to a more sustainable future for air travel."

Last month, GE successfully completed its first ground test of a fully integrated hybrid-electric powertrain.

The flight test at Farnborough marks a significant step toward commercializing hybrid-electric propulsion systems for narrow-body aircraft. BAE Systems and GE Aerospace will continue to refine and test the system as they work toward achieving aviation certification.

For more information, please contact:

Shelley Walcott, BAE Systems

Mobile: 603-508-9107

[email protected]

www.baesystems.com/en-us

@BAESystemsInc

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.