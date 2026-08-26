BAE Systems awarded $149.8 million contract for USS Boxer modernization

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BAE Systems, Inc.

Aug 26, 2026, 10:00 ET

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON: BA) has received a $149.8 million firm-fixed-price contract from the U.S. Navy for the maintenance and modernization of the USS Boxer (LHD 4). The value of the contract could reach $180 million if all options are exercised.  

This Selected Restricted Availability (SRA) contract includes critical modernization, maintenance and repair that will be performed at Naval Base San Diego.  

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BAE Systems has received a $149.8 million contract from the U.S. Navy for the maintenance and modernization of the USS Boxer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eliora Sims)
BAE Systems has received a $149.8 million contract from the U.S. Navy for the maintenance and modernization of the USS Boxer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eliora Sims)

"Critical maintenance of the USS Boxer will support the U.S. Navy's vital mission to continue defending our nation," said Eric Icke, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems Maritime Solutions San Diego. "I look forward to our highly skilled team delivering unmatched capacity, precision, and performance for our customer." 

BAE Systems is a leading provider of ship repair, maintenance, modernization, conversion, and overhaul services for the Navy and other government agencies, in addition to commercial customers. The company operates three full-service shipyards in California, Florida and Virginia, offering a highly skilled and experienced workforce; shiplifts with supporting land-level facilities, drydocks and railways; and significant pier space and ship support services.  

For more information, please contact:

Laura Clifford, BAE Systems
571-867-1217
[email protected] 

www.baesystems.com/en-us
@BAESystemsInc 

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.

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