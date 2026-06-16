BAE Systems awarded contract for continued production of M109A7 Paladin Self-Propelled Howitzers

YORK, Pa., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON: BA) received a contract award valued at $535 million to produce additional M109A7 Paladin Self-Propelled Howitzers and M992A3 Ammunition Carriers for the U.S. Army.

BAE Systems received a contract award valued at $535 million to produce additional M109A7 Paladin Self-Propelled Howitzers and M992A3 Ammunition Carriers for the U.S. Army.

As a key capability in the Army's Armored Brigade Combat Team formation, the M109A7 Paladin provides advanced firepower and maneuverability, enabling artillery units to rapidly deploy and engage targets with precision. With its "scoot-and-shoot" capability, the M109A7 can deliver precise fires in under 30 seconds when emplaced or within a minute while on the move, ensuring both survivability and effectiveness in high-threat environments.

"The M109A7 Paladin is a battle-proven platform that delivers what Soldiers need to succeed on today's battlefield," said Dan Furber, Combat Mission Systems vice president of Artillery programs. "With its reliable performance and robust industrial base, the Paladin ensures our troops have the firepower and support they can count on when it matters most."

Equipped with an adaptable chassis and next-generation capabilities, the M109A7 is one of the lightest tracked self-propelled howitzer systems on the battlefield, engineered to perform in even the most challenging terrains and conditions.

BAE Systems continues to strengthen its role across the defense industrial base through ongoing self-investments in advancing artillery capabilities, expanding manufacturing capacity and driving operational excellence. These efforts reflect the company's unwavering commitment to the innovation, reliability and mission success of the M109A7 Paladin program, to meet the evolving needs of the U.S. Army.

For more information, please contact:

Vanessa Meier, BAE Systems

Mobile: +1 586 459 8429

[email protected]

www.baesystems.com/en-us

@BAESystemsInc

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.