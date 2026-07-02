BAE Systems delivers first Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicles to Army National Guard and other U.S. military units

CAMP ETHAN ALLEN, Vt., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON: BA) has completed the delivery of 19 Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicles (CATV) to the U.S. military, including the Vermont National Guard (VTNG) Army Mountain Warfare School (AMWS). This marks the first time the VTNG AMWS has received CATVs, representing a significant milestone in the Army's and state's military modernization efforts.

BAE Systems has completed the delivery of 19 Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicles to the U.S. military, including the Vermont National Guard Army Mountain Warfare School. (Credit: BAE Systems)

With exceptional mobility and versatility, the CATV is a rugged, ready-made platform designed to tackle the toughest winter conditions. The CATV will enhance the VTNG's ability to operate in extreme cold, while also supporting training missions. In addition, military personnel will also receive hands-on training for vehicle operation and maintenance to ensure seamless integration.

This latest delivery also includes vehicles for the Arctic Region Test Center in Alaska and the 11th Airborne Division. The CATV program has seen significant growth since its inception, with BAE Systems continuing to build and deliver toward the Army's goal of producing and delivering 487 vehicles.

"As we continue to deliver on our commitment to the U.S. military, we're looking forward to seeing the impact of our CATVs in the field," said Dean Medland, Combat Mission Systems' vice president of sustainment and international. "The CATV's unique capabilities will be a game-changer for the Vermont National Guard, Arctic Region Test Center and the 11th Airborne Division, enabling them to operate more effectively in challenging cold-weather environments."

This delivery of 19 vehicles brings the total number of CATVs delivered to 58, and Hagglunds continues working to deliver the additional 97 vehicles currently on order.

Work on the CATVs takes place at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Fort Wainwright, the ARTC and the VTNG.

For more information, please contact:

Andrew Fridenberg, BAE Systems

Mobile: +1 586 212 7837

[email protected]

www.baesystems.com/en-us

@BAESystemsInc

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.