BAE Systems' Endura™ processor demonstrates strategic radiation-hardened capability for space missions

Compact, high-performance processor delivers reliable operation in harsh radiation environments

MANASSAS, Va., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON: BA) has successfully demonstrated the ability of its Endura™ system-on-chip (Soc) space processor to operate resiliently in natural space and the most severe strategic radiation environments.

BAE Systems demonstrates strategic radiation-hardened capabilities for Endura™ system-on-chip

"This milestone positions the Endura SoC as a leading high-performance processor for the space community," said Joe Dziezynski, Space Systems product line director at BAE Systems. "Leveraging commercial foundry technology, Endura delivers a smaller, lower-power and more cost-effective solution for missions requiring survivability in harsh radiation."

The Endura SoC was developed with BAE Systems' commercial radiation-hardened 45 nanometer (RH45 nm) technology, built on GlobalFoundries' (GF) commercial, 45nm silicon-on-insulator platform with secure manufacturing through GF's New York fab. RH45® technology brings a qualified library of advanced, commercially licensed capabilities and proven application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) design and manufacturing methods. The strategic radiation-hardened testing further demonstrates that this technology can increase survivability of other space system elements, including single board computers (SBC).

"GlobalFoundries' facility in Malta, New York, is a cornerstone of trusted U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, providing the secure, domestic foundational technologies needed for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications," said Ezra Hall, senior director of aerospace and defense at GF. "Working with the U.S. government, GF and BAE Systems are extending strategic manufacturing and technology advancements to address the evolving needs for resilient, trusted and scalable microelectronics."

The SoC is being integrated into BAE Systems' next-generation Endura product line, which will include general purpose processing, networking, secure boot and other functionality. Endura products provide a powerful processor core with integrated Level 1 and 2 caching. They also include advanced FPGA components enabling mission specific acceleration and hardware accelerated input/output to deliver exponential improvements in size, speed, power and processing efficiency. As a platform-agnostic supplier, BAE Systems develops and produces high-reliability space electronics, from standard components and SBCs to complete system payloads. The company will continue to provide products for High Reliability Class A missions as well as Class C/D lower mission assurance requirements with associated price points.

BAE Systems is currently accepting orders with rapid delivery for Software Development Units featuring the Endura SoC. Work is performed by the company's Space Systems group in Manassas, Virginia. This facility is a U.S. Department of War Category 1A Microelectronics Trusted Source, covering design, aggregation, broker, packaging, assembly, and test services.

For more information, please contact:

Paul Roberts, BAE Systems

Mobile: 603-521 -2381

[email protected]

www.baesystems.com/US

@BAESystemsInc

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.