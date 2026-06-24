BAE Systems teams with Vantor to build high-resolution imagery satellites

Vantage imaging satellites build on shared space vehicle production heritage, looks to future of satellite constellation development

BROOMFIELD, Colo., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON: BA) announced today that it has entered into an agreement to build high-resolution imaging satellite buses for Vantor, a leading provider of unified spatial intelligence from space to ground.

BAE Systems will build the spacecraft for the next-generation Vantor Vantage™ 20 cm-class imaging satellites from the Evolve™ spacecraft line, for use with national defense and intelligence programs. BAE Systems will also lead spacecraft integration and testing for the program.

BAE Systems will build the spacecraft for the next-generation Vantor Vantage™ 20 cm-class imaging satellites, for use with national defense and intelligence programs.

"We are entering a new era of imaging satellite production that is based on a long and successful history of delivering space vehicles for Vantor programs," said Brad Shogrin, vice president and general manager of National Space for BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems. "The Vantage imaging satellites will provide essential data for critical intelligence programs, and we look forward to growing our partnership as we advance to the production phase of these next-generation space vehicles. Vantor features world-class capabilities, and we are excited to once again partner with them on these advanced systems."

Vantage satellites are designed to collect the most accurate, highest-resolution commercial imagery on orbit. They will integrate advanced technologies designed to increase imagery collection, reduce latency and deliver mission-critical intelligence from space.

BAE Systems and Vantor share a successful history of collaboration spanning several multi-satellite intelligence programs, including two Quickbird and three WorldView™ satellites.

"As demand accelerates for more responsive space-based intelligence, we're investing in expanding our constellation capabilities to strengthen the spatial foundation that represents our living digital twin of Earth," said Matt Jenkins, chief space systems officer at Vantor. "Vantage represents the next generation of exquisite imaging from space, and BAE Systems' proven track record of manufacturing excellence, mission execution, and deep experience supporting world-class imaging programs makes them the right partner to help us build what will be the most capable commercial imaging satellites on orbit."

The companies will continue to research future collaboration on satellite constellation design and production to advance national defense and intelligence capabilities.

For more information, please contact:

Brian Rantala, BAE Systems

Mobile: 720-995-8253

[email protected]

www.baesystems.com/en-us

@BAESystemsInc

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.