BAFFIN JOINS THE ROYER GROUP OF COMPANIES

CANADIAN FOOTWEAR LEADERS UNITE TO ACCELERATE LONG-TERM GROWTH

STONEY CREEK, ON, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Baffin, Canada's leading manufacturer of technically advanced footwear, today announced its next chapter following its acquisition by Royer from Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

Under Royer's ownership, Baffin will operate as Baffin Footwear Inc., preserving the Baffin brand, its leadership team, employees, customer relationships and day-to-day operations while benefiting from Royer's long-term investment and manufacturing expertise.

Simon La Rochelle, President, Royer and Mark Hubner, Managing Director, Baffin

A Canadian factory was founded by the Hubner family in 1979 and since that time Baffin has earned an international reputation for engineering technically advanced footwear trusted everywhere from polar expeditions to industrial worksites. Together, Royer and Baffin share a commitment to Canadian craftsmanship, innovation and technical expertise, creating a strong foundation for the brand's continued growth.

As part of the transition, founder Paul Hubner, who led Baffin for decades and helped transform it into one of Canada's most respected footwear brands, is moving on following the completion of the transaction after more than 45 years with the company. Mark Hubner has been appointed Managing Director of Baffin Footwear Inc. and will continue to lead the company into its next chapter alongside the existing leadership team.

"Baffin is one of Canada's most respected footwear brands, with an incredible legacy, exceptional team and tremendous potential," said Simon La Rochelle, President of Royer. "We believe strongly in the Baffin team and are committed to investing in the brand, preserving everything that has made it successful while supporting its continued growth for years to come."

"Today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Baffin," said Mark Hubner, Managing Director of Baffin Footwear Inc. "For more than 45 years, Baffin has been built by incredible people who are passionate about designing the world's best footwear. That doesn't change. Our people, our values and our commitment to our customers have always been at the heart of everything we do.

Royer shares those values and brings a long-term commitment to investing in our future while preserving everything that makes Baffin unique. Together, we're building on a strong foundation and creating new opportunities for our employees, customers, partners and the brand."

Baffin will continue operating as its own brand within the Royer Group of Companies, with its existing leadership team, employees and operations remaining in Stoney Creek, Ontario. The transaction includes the entire Baffin organization. Customers, retail partners, suppliers and employees can expect business to continue as usual, with no interruption to products, service or day-to-day operations.

"This is an investment in Baffin's future," added Hubner. "We're proud of what we've built over the past 45 years, through Real-World Testing, and I am excited for the opportunity to be a steward of this great brand alongside a Canadian owner that shares our values, believes in our people and is committed to growing the next chapter of the Baffin story."

About Baffin

Baffin Footwear Inc. is an innovative, leading outerwear company based in Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada with a core focus on technically advanced footwear and high-performance apparel. Baffin designs, develops, and field tests footwear in the most demanding environments on the planet and is focused on being a global leader in footwear within the Outdoor, Industrial and Hunt and Fish categories.

About Royer

Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Royer is a Canadian manufacturer of technical footwear recognized for its performance, comfort, and durability, serving workers across the most diverse industrial sectors — mining, oil and gas, metallurgy, construction, and heavy industrial manufacturing.

SOURCE Baffin Limited