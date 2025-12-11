BAFFIN EXPANDS HERO COLLECTION WITH NEW ICE CREW (STP) MEN'S BOOT

PROTECTIVE FOOTWEAR DESIGNED FOR FIRST RESPONDERS, AVAILABLE NOW

STONEY CREEK, ON, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian footwear brand Baffin presents ICE CREW (SAFETY TOE & PLATE), a men's boot made specifically for comfort, durability and protection for technical and emergency services. Designed for quick entry in urgent situations, compatible with uniform standards, and built to perform in unpredictable climates, ICE CREW (STP) supports first responders through every demanding shift.

"At Baffin, our mission is to build footwear that performs where it matters most — on the ground, in the cold, and under pressure," says Jessica Liut, Vice President of Marketing at Baffin. "With ICE CREW (STP), we're expanding the Hero Collection with a boot engineered for professionals who require uncompromising protection and dependable performance in demanding environments. From first responders to industrial workers, these are individuals who face unpredictable terrain, harsh temperatures, and long hours on their feet. ICE CREW (STP) is designed to support them, combining technical innovation with durability, warmth, and traction they can trust. We're proud to deliver a product that stands up to their work and reinforces their safety with every step."

ICE CREW (STP) features a mid-height, waterproof leather upper with breathable membrane to keep feet dry and comfortable through long hours on the job. Direct-injection outsole construction enhances fit and reduces weight, providing flexibility without sacrificing durability. Designed for quick and easy wear, the slip-on style with pull loops at the front and back ensures seamless entry and removal — a practical advantage when every second counts.

Engineered for protection and stability, the foundation of ICE CREW (STP) integrates a Composite Safety Toe and Plate for lightweight defense against impact and puncture. The outsole features IceBite® for greater slip resistance on ice than conventional rubber, providing critical traction in slick and unpredictable conditions. Reinforced with a rubber toe guard and Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) external heel counter, this base offers added durability and structural support. A lightweight PU midsole enhances comfort and responsiveness, while the Oil & Acid resistant rubber outsole with flexible tread pattern delivers long-lasting performance across varied surfaces. The outsole is tested in accordance to Z195-14 for Coefficient of Friction (COF) on quarry tile, stainless steel, wet and dry surfaces, ensuring reliability in both room temperature and cold-climate environments.

At its core, ICE CREW (STP) features Baffin's Fixed-Fit multi-layer inner boot system, a comprehensive approach to warmth and comfort. The system begins with a Thermaplush™ soft, next-to-foot wicking layer that provides cozy insulation while drawing moisture away from the skin. A B-Tek™ Foam lining enhances comfort, complemented by B-Tek™ Heat lightweight, 4-channel hollow-fibre insulation for high-loft breathability across a broad range of temperatures. The waterproof breathable membrane with booty construction ensures regulated wet protection, while insulation comparable to 400g offers dependable cold-weather defense without adding bulk.

ICE CREW (STP) is Real-World Tested™ (RWT™)* Tundra Rated, for work and play in snow-covered environments. Tested during Canadian winters, Tundra Rated products offer comfort during moderate to high activity where temperatures from -10°C to -30°C / 14°F to -22°F have been experienced. ICE CREW (STP) is B-Tek™ Dry Waterproof Breathable, a powerful waterproof technology, offering wet protection with increased breathability. This category of waterproofing protects from the elements, while providing lightweight comfort for active lifestyles.

Developed to meet the critical needs of first responders, ICE CREW (STP) is equally suited for a wide range of applications and industries, including construction, manufacturing, petro chemicals, chemicals, utilities, food processing, and agriculture.

Available in men's size 7 to 14 (plus 8.5, 9.5, and 10.5), ICE CREW (STP) can now be purchased internationally on Baffin.com and at retailers across North America for $200 CAD/$216 USD.

*Real-World Tested™ (RWT™) level evolution is a vehicle to bridging the gap between product and application. RWT™ is a system which helps to recommend cold comfort levels associated with Baffin footwear. Each level has been determined by extensive use of Baffin product in real-world application on expeditions and jobsites around the world.

Baffin Ltd. is an innovative, leading outerwear company based in Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada with a core focus on technically advanced footwear and high-performance apparel. Baffin designs, develops, and field tests footwear in the most demanding environments on the planet and is focused on being a global leader in footwear within the Outdoor, Industrial and Hunt and Fish categories. Baffin Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

SOURCE Baffin Limited