Baidu's Apollo Go Expands European Footprint as AmiGo, in Partnership with PostBus, Receives Level 4 Regulatory Approval in Switzerland

AmiGo, an on-demand autonomous mobility service between Baidu's Apollo Go and Swiss Post's PostBus, has received a special permit from Switzerland's Federal Roads Offic e (FEDRO) for L evel 4 autonomous operations in Eastern Switzerland, confirming the service meets Switzerland's rigorous safety and quality requirements.

evel 4 autonomous operations in Eastern Switzerland, confirming the service meets Switzerland's rigorous safety and quality requirements. Open-road autonomous driving trials began on June 1, 2026, across an approximately 80 km² service area in the cantons of St. Gallen, Appenzell Ausserrhoden, and Appenzell Innerrhoden.

Provided all safety and regulatory requirements are met, regular fully driverless operations are expected to launch in early 2027, with Apollo Go powering what is set to be the largest planned automated public transport operation of its kind in Europe.

BEIJING, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU and HKEX: 9888) today announced that AmiGo, the on-demand autonomous mobility service developed through a partnership between Apollo Go and PostBus, has received a special operating permit from the Federal Roads Office (FEDRO) for Level 4 autonomous operations in Eastern Switzerland. AmiGo vehicles have been conducting open-road testing since June 1, 2026, marking a major development in Apollo Go's European expansion and validating the global readiness of its autonomous driving technology.

AmiGo in operation on open roads in Eastern Switzerland

The FEDRO special permit confirms that AmiGo's vehicles and autonomous driving system meet Switzerland's clearly defined safety and quality requirements, underscoring the maturity and reliability of Apollo Go's globally proven technology. Autonomous driving trials with a safety operator on board now cover an approximately 80 km² service area across the cantons of St. Gallen, Appenzell Ausserrhoden, and Appenzell Innerrhoden.

"Automated driving evolves through real-world operating experience. That is exactly what AmiGo represents. With the largest trial of this kind, Switzerland is reaching a new dimension: multiple vehicles, a real service area, and a concrete public transport offering. The FEDRO permit provides the framework — with clear requirements, defined responsibilities, and the objective of learning from operations for the next steps," said Jürg Röthlisberger, Director of FEDRO.

"Receiving FEDRO 's special permit is an important milestone for AmiGo and a strong validation of our technology. Under Switzerland's rigorous safety framework, AmiGo represents an important step toward integrating autonomous mobility into the country's public transport system. We look forward to working closely with PostBus to deliver a safe, reliable, and sustainable service for communities in Eastern Switzerland," said Nan Yang, Vice President of Baidu and General Manager of Overseas Business Unit, Intelligent Driving Group.

"With AmiGo, we are making automated mobility in public transport tangible," said Stefan Regli, CEO of PostBus and member of the Executive Board of Swiss Post. "The special permit from FEDRO shows that we can implement operations step by step and under clearly defined safety requirements. Our focus is on building a safe and reliable service that meaningfully complements existing public transport."

AmiGo brings together Apollo Go's RT6 vehicles and autonomous driving expertise with PostBus's deep knowledge of Swiss public transport operations. The service complements the existing public transport network, particularly in areas where conventional services reach their limits, and is fully electric and bookable via the AmiGo app.

The next phase will involve a closed-group user trial, followed by initial rides without safety operators once all safety evidence is fully provided. The longer-term goal is to launch regular operations from 2027, with rides bookable via the AmiGo app. The service, which is expected to be the largest planned automated public transport operation of its kind in Europe, will be deployed using Apollo Go RT6 vehicles. Each RT6 vehicle is fully electric, carries up to three passengers, and is equipped with over 30 sensors enabling comprehensive environmental perception and real-time onboard data processing. The steering wheel is designed to be removed once the service transitions to fully autonomous operations.

Apollo Go is the world's leading autonomous ride-hailing platform, with a proven track record of large-scale operations. In the first quarter of 2026, Apollo Go delivered 3.2 million fully driverless rides, with weekly rides peaking at over 350,000 in March, representing 120% year-over-year growth. As of April 2026, cumulative rides provided to the public exceeded 22 million. Apollo Go's global footprint now spans 27 cities, and its fleets have accumulated over 330 million autonomous kilometers as of May, including over 220 million fully driverless kilometers.

About Baidu:

Founded in 2000, Baidu's mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu is a leading AI company with strong internet foundation, trading on the NASDAQ under "BIDU" and HKEX under "9888." One Baidu ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares.

SOURCE Baidu, Inc.