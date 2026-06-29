Baird Medical Announces First Microwave Ablation Procedures Using Its Technology in Vietnam and Argentina

First procedures in two new markets highlight growing global adoption of Baird Medical's minimally invasive microwave ablation technology

NEW YORK, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Baird Medical Investment Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: BDMD) ("Baird Medical" or the "Company"), a market leader in minimally invasive Microwave Ablation (MWA) technology, today announced the successful completion of the first procedures using its MWA technology in Vietnam and Argentina.

Lac Viet Friendship Hospital, Vietnam.

In Vietnam, the first clinical case using the Company's MWA technology was completed at Lac Viet Friendship Hospital on June 18. The procedure was performed by Dr. Dinh Xuan Ha, Deputy Head of Diagnostic Imaging and physician in charge of the Interventional Radiology Unit, to treat a benign thyroid nodule. Dr. Dinh Xuan Ha is an experienced specialist in diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, and image-guided minimally invasive procedures.

In Argentina, Dr. Eduardo Houghton, Head of General Surgery at Hospital General de Agudos Bernardino Rivadavia in Buenos Aires, Argentina, used the Company's MWA technology to perform a successful liver ablation procedure on June 15th. Dr. Houghton brings extensive clinical and academic experience in general surgery, minimally invasive and percutaneous surgery, image-guided procedures, and hepatobiliary-pancreatic surgery.

"The successful introduction of our microwave ablation technology in both Vietnam and Argentina reflect Baird Medical's continued focus on expanding access to minimally invasive treatment options worldwide," said Haimei Wu, Chairwoman & CEO of Baird Medical. "These landmark procedures represent an important step forward in our global expansion strategy. We look forward to continued collaboration with clinical partners to bring our technology to more patients who may benefit from less invasive alternatives to traditional surgery."

"Our goal is to offer the most appropriate treatment option for each patient based on their individual condition," said Dr. Dinh Xuan Ha. "Microwave ablation allows for highly targeted treatment through a minimally invasive approach with little to no visible scarring, as well as relatively short procedure and recovery time. We are encouraged with the outcome of this first case and look forward to incorporating microwave ablation into our practice moving forward."

Microwave ablation is a minimally invasive procedure that uses thermal energy to treat targeted tissue through a small needle-like applicator. The procedure is typically performed under ultrasound guidance and may offer appropriately selected patients a less invasive treatment option to conventional surgery.

Baird Medical's microwave ablation technology has been used in multiple countries and is designed to provide physicians with precise, minimally invasive treatment capabilities for selected soft tissue applications.

About Baird Medical

Baird Medical is a pioneering medical device company specializing in minimally invasive diagnostics, treatment, and surgical robotic systems. Driven by a mission to enhance patient outcomes through precision technology, the Company extends beyond surgical assistance, aiming to develop intelligent systems that proactively guide diagnostic decisions and preventive healthcare strategies.

As an FDA 510(k)-cleared medical device company, Baird Medical's solutions are utilized by over 30 prestigious U.S. institutions, including the Mayo Clinic, Columbia University Medical Center, UCSF Medical Center, and Weill Cornell Medical Center. Baird Medical is the market leader for thyroid microwave ablation devices in China and is rapidly expanding its commercial footprint across more than 20 countries. To fuel future innovation, the company actively fosters strategic collaborations with leading academic institutions worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Baird Medical's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "could", "should", "expect", "intend", "might", "will", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "budget", "forecast", "intend", "plan", "potential", "predict", or "continue", or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Baird Medical and its management, are inherently uncertain. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this press release, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein. Baird Medical does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, without limitation: (1) the risk that Baird Medical may not be successful in expanding its business in China or the United States; (2) changes in general economic conditions; (3) regulatory conditions and developments; (4) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (5) the nature, cost and outcome of pending and future litigation and other legal proceedings instituted against Baird Medical or others; and (6) other risks and uncertainties from time to time described in the Registration Statement relating to the Business Combination and the transition report, including those listed under the sections titled "Risk Factors" therein, and in ExcelFin's other filings with the SEC.

The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Additional information concerning certain of these, and other risk factors is contained in ExcelFin's most recent filings with the SEC and in the Registration Statement described above filed by Baird Medical in connection with its business combination with ExcelFin. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning Baird Medical, the business combination described herein or other matters attributable to Baird Medical or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Baird Medical expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in their expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Contact:

Lee Roth

Burns McClellan for Baird Medical

[email protected]

SOURCE BDMD