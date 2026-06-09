Baird Medical Establishes Global Headquarters in New York City, Reinforcing Commitment to U.S. Commercial Expansion

Enhanced U.S. Presence Centralizes Operations as Company Executes Global Growth Strategy

NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Baird Medical Investment Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: BDMD) ("Baird Medical" or the "Company"), a market leader in minimally invasive Microwave Ablation (MWA ) technology, today announced the relocation of its global headquarters to the U.S., with the establishment of a new corporate office in New York, NY.

The relocation follows the December 2025 appointment of Mark Saxton as CEO of Baird Medical's U.S. subsidiary to lead domestic operations, commercial expansion, and market development, establishing a Company beachhead in a premier global healthcare and financial hub.

"Relocating our global headquarters to New York marks the next step in Baird Medical's evolution as we continue to expand our commercial footprint and execute on our growth strategy as a leading global medtech company for innovative, minimally invasive ablation technologies and beyond," said Mark Saxton, Chief Executive Officer of Baird Medical U.S. "This move provides more efficient access to the world's most sophisticated healthcare investors and better positions us to support our growing sales force and physician and KOL network across the country."

While Baird Medical's physical presence will continue to span key healthcare markets globally, the new global headquarters will serve as a central hub for corporate leadership and strategic initiatives.

"Our U.S. operational buildout is progressing on schedule," added Haimei Wu, Chairwoman & CEO of Baird Medical. "We are building the infrastructure necessary to scale the business, making strategic investments in commercial and clinical initiatives to deliver safe, effective, and minimally invasive treatment solutions to patients worldwide."

About Baird Medical

Baird Medical is a pioneering medical device company specializing in minimally invasive diagnostics, treatment, and surgical robotic systems. Driven by a mission to enhance patient outcomes through precision technology, the Company extends beyond surgical assistance, aiming to develop intelligent systems that proactively guide diagnostic decisions and preventive healthcare strategies.

As an FDA 510(k)-certified medical device company, Baird Medical's solutions are utilized by over 30 prestigious U.S. institutions, including the Mayo Clinic, Columbia University Medical Center, UCSF Medical Center, and Weill Cornell Medical Center. Baird Medical is the market leader for thyroid microwave ablation devices in China and is rapidly expanding its commercial footprint across more than 20 countries. To fuel future innovation, the company actively fosters strategic collaborations with leading academic institutions worldwide.

Contact:

Lee Roth

Burns McClellan for Baird Medical

[email protected]

SOURCE BDMD