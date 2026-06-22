Baldor Specialty Foods Expands into North Carolina

Family-Owned Specialty Food Distributor Expands to North Carolina, Connecting Local Chefs and Restaurants to More than 1,000 Premium Farm and Producer Partners

GREENSBORO, N.C., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Baldor Specialty Foods, a specialty food distributor serving more than 16,000 customers along the East Coast, today announced its expansion into North Carolina with an initial focus on the Triangle, Triad, and Charlotte metro areas. Restaurants, hotels, retailers, universities, and other foodservice operators throughout these regions will gain access to Baldor's curated selection of more than 6,000 products, including peak-season and specialty produce, premium proteins, artisanal dairy and cheese, hand-crafted bakery, and exceptional pantry essentials. This expansion reflects the dynamism and creativity of North Carolina's hospitality industry, which continues to grow and innovate.

Baldor Specialty Foods

Baldor is the trusted purveyor for some of the nation's most acclaimed chefs, restaurants, and hospitality groups, while also serving retailers, hospitals, schools, event venues, and corporations. With company roots in retail tracing back to 1918 and officially founded as a produce company for professional kitchens in 1991, Baldor has grown into a one-stop shop for chefs and retailers, offering produce, specialty foods, dairy, meat through Golden Meat Co., and seafood through Pierless Fish. Still family-owned and operated, Baldor sources and curates a catalog of quality ingredients with a focus on flavor, from everyday staples to unique products that are difficult to source elsewhere. Baldor has developed longstanding relationships with domestic producers and international suppliers. With a particular focus on peak season and local products, the company will be seeking opportunities to partner with farmers and makers in the state that share their commitment to quality and consistency for a chef's kitchen.

North Carolina Baldor customers will have access to next-day delivery six days a week until 8 pm, dedicated local sales support, flexible ordering with no contracts or purchasing commitments, an industry-friendly $200 minimum per order, and a service model rooted in the company's commitment to "radical hospitality." The market will be served by a dedicated North Carolina-based sales team, providing local expertise and personalized support while connecting operators to Baldor's broader network of farms and producers.

"North Carolina has an amazing established restaurant scene and defining local flavor, which we plan to embrace and pair with our catalog and service," said T.J. Murphy, Owner and CEO of Baldor Specialty Foods. "Quality ingredients, dependable service, and personal relationships have been at the heart of Baldor since day one, and we're looking forward to building these relationships throughout the state, with the restaurant industry, and also with the agricultural community."

North Carolina will now be Baldor's southernmost market, with its delivery regions reaching as far north as Freeport, Maine, and as far west as Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. As Baldor continues to grow down the East Coast, the company remains focused on preserving the high-touch service and personal relationships that have defined the company for generations. With North Carolina firmly established as a top-tier hospitality market, fueled by strong economic growth, record tourism, and award-winning culinary talent, this expansion represents a natural next step in Baldor's commitment to serving chefs and enabling hospitality experiences.

North Carolina chefs and operators can learn more about Baldor's services and become a customer at baldorfood.com/north-carolina, or follow @baldorfood on Instagram.

About Baldor Specialty Foods

Baldor Specialty Foods is one of the largest distributors of premium produce, specialty foods, dairy, meat, and fish in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, serving more than 16,000 customers and working with over 1,000 farm and producer partners worldwide. Family-owned since 1991, Baldor is known for its commitment to freshness, flavor, quality, and service, supplying restaurants, retailers, hospitality groups, schools, hospitals, corporations, and event venues throughout the East Coast.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Baldor Specialty Foods