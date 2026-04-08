Baldor Specialty Foods Announces Baldor BITE 2026

A joyful day of culinary discovery brings together 3,500+ chefs from across the East Coast with 270+ farmers and specialty producers from around the world, offers delightful beachside "boardwalk" programming, and spotlights industry leaders Matty Matheson, Christian Petroni, Missy Robbins, Paul Carmichael, Matt Rodbard, Tiffani Faison, Marian Chang, Tim Ma, and more

NEW YORK, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Baldor Specialty Foods, one of the largest distributors of premium produce and specialty foods in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, announces the return of Baldor BITE 2026, the biennial gathering of hospitality professionals with the farmers and specialty producers who power and shape the modern food industry, on April 21, 2026, at Basketball City at Pier 36 in New York City. Centered around BITE's whimsical ethos "Play With Your Food," BITE 2026 comes to life with a nostalgic and convivial summer boardwalk theme that aims to take chefs out of the relentlessness of the kitchen in order to enjoy some early vacation vibes.

Connecting the dots between more than 16,000 customers and over 1,000 farm and supplier partners, Baldor Specialty Foods is the trusted purveyor of choice for some of the world's most acclaimed chefs, restaurants, and hospitality groups, alongside neighborhood favorites, quick service restaurants, hospitals, schools, retailers such as Eataly and Union Market and event spaces, like Madison Square Garden and the US Open.

"Baldor BITE is our way of turning the tables of hospitality on our customers, who provide delicious and memorable experiences to their customers every day. It's also a way for us to enable the success of our suppliers, by helping more chefs discover their products," says Margaret Magnarelli, VP of Marketing & Communications, who oversees the event. "At Baldor, we say we're the 'to' in the phrase 'farm to fork' and this day it's a special opportunity for us to live that promise, and in an environment that is as delightful as it is delicious."

The show floor features 271 exhibitors representing the full catalog of Baldor's offerings, broken up by protein, produce, dairy, bakery, and grocery areas, a pop-up Farmers' Market featuring small regional farms like Norwich Meadows and Taproot Farms, and a new Emerging Brands spotlight showcasing up-and-coming producers. Among the exhibitors will be B&W Quality Growers, Driscoll's, La Trafila, Natalie's Island Juice Co, Gotham Greens, Tanimura & Antle, Zero Acre Farms, Upside Foods, and many more.

In addition to showcasing exhibitors, BITE notably spotlights chef and supplier thought leaders through various panels and programming. The event features a keynote by chef and television personality Matty Matheson (The Bear, Just a Dash) in conversation with Chef Christian Petroni, New York Times bestselling author of Parm to Table. Other headlining talent includes Matt Rodbard (Editor-in-Chief of TASTE), Chef Missy Robbins (Lilia, Misi), Chef Paul Carmichael (Kabawa), Chef Tiffani Faison (chef, restaurateur, and judge on Chopped), and Chef Tim Ma (Tim Ma Hospitality).

BITE's summer boardwalk theme comes to life with interactive and immersive activations throughout the day, including a chef-led gourmet hot dog eating competition, food fortune telling readings, "beach" games like skeeball, cornhole, and Jenga, a fun airbrush shack, and beachside cocktails. Plus, attendees can get first-dibs access to Baldor's exclusive, limited-time merch collab with Only NY, an independent New York City-based lifestyle brand inspired by the city, outdoors, and arts. The collection will feature a t-shirt ($39) and a dad hat ($36), and will be available on baldorfood.com for three weeks following the show.

Highlights from BITE 2026 include:

Panel: The Flavor Makers: From Farm to Phenomenon. How Suppliers Behind Beloved Ingredients Ensure the Best for Your Kitchen featuring Garland S. Reiter Jr., (Driscoll's), Dan Rohrberg (DemKota Ranch Beef), Saleena Subaiya (BKE Kombucha), Marian Cheng (Mimi Cheng's Dumplings), and Aaron Choi (Girl & Dug Farm)

featuring and Cutting Demos: Golden Meat Co. and Pierless Fish : Live demonstrations of whole fish butchery and rib roast breakdown, showcasing Baldor's premium meat program through Golden Meat Co., its in-house butcher and meat supplier, and Pierless Fish's expert fishmongers

: Live demonstrations of whole fish butchery and rib roast breakdown, showcasing Baldor's premium meat program through Golden Meat Co., its in-house butcher and meat supplier, and Pierless Fish's expert fishmongers Parmesan Wheel Cracking: Ambrosi will present a live traditional cracking of a full wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano and a technique-driven Cacio e Pepe cooking demonstration

Ambrosi will present a live traditional cracking of a full wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano and a technique-driven Cacio e Pepe cooking demonstration Pastry Demo: Strawberry Shortcake with Driscoll's Berries . Pastry Chef Jatee Kearsley of Je T'aime Patisserie will prepare a seasonal strawberry shortcake.

. Pastry Chef Jatee Kearsley of Je T'aime Patisserie will prepare a seasonal strawberry shortcake. Demo & New Ingredient Showcase: Zucchiolo. Casa Pons and Malena Produce will introduce Zucchiolo, a new vegetable developed in South Spain, making its U.S. culinary debut through a live ratatouille demonstration

"Our customers rarely have the time to get out and meet the farmers and makers behind the products they use every day. Baldor BITE brings that world to them—one day of incredible food, connection, and the kind of inspiration that sparks what's next," said Benjamin Walker, Chief Revenue Officer, Baldor Specialty Foods.

"Baldor has been such a great partner to all of our restaurants—Lilia, Misi, and Misipasta—and I am looking forward to being a part of BITE and participating in the Chef's Table panel," said Missy Robbins, Chef and Owner of Lilia, Misi, and Misi Pasta.

Registration is now open for Baldor BITE 2026. Complimentary admission is available for Baldor customers. Culinary students interested in attending may contact Baldor via the registration page using their school email address to receive registration details.

For more information, visit www.baldorfood.com/bite or follow @baldorfood on Instagram.

Press Contacts:

Baldor Specialty Foods

Mona Creative

[email protected]

SOURCE Baldor Specialty Foods