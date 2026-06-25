Ballentine Partners Named to Inaugural CNBC Elite Advisors List Recognizing the Nation's Leading Ultra-High-Net-Worth Advisory Firms

WALTHAM, Mass., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballentine Partners, LLC, an independent wealth management firm serving families and family offices, announced it has been named to the inaugural CNBC Elite Advisors list. The recognition identifies 25 independent advisory firms across the United States that specialize in serving ultra-high-net-worth individuals, families, and family offices with investable assets of $25 million or more.

The CNBC Elite Advisors list was created to recognize firms operating at the highest levels of the wealth management profession and serving clients whose financial lives often span businesses, generations, philanthropic initiatives, and complex planning needs. Firms were evaluated based on organizational scalability, assets attributable to ultra-high-net-worth clients, the breadth and sophistication of their services and investment strategies, professional credentials, industry recognition, client retention, tenure, and overall reputation.

"We are honored to be included in the inaugural CNBC Elite Advisors list," said Drew McMorrow, President & CEO of Ballentine Partners. "This recognition reflects the trust our clients place in us, the dedication of our colleagues, and our commitment to helping families navigate the opportunities and challenges that come with significant wealth. We are proud to be recognized alongside a distinguished group of firms serving the ultra-high-net-worth community."

Today, Ballentine Partners advises on more than $32 billion in client assets and serves families across multiple generations. The firm's multidisciplinary approach integrates investment management, wealth planning, philanthropy, governance, family well-being, and lifestyle advisory services to help clients align their wealth with what matters most.

CNBC developed the Elite Advisors methodology in consultation with wealth management research firms AccuPoint Solutions and Cerulli Associates. In addition to the quantitative evaluation, all firms selected for inclusion were required to pass a regulatory due diligence review based on SEC disclosures. CNBC accepts no payment for placement on the list.

No compensation was provided for consideration or inclusion in this recognition. Ranking awarded in June 2026 based on data within a 12-month period. Awards and recognition do not imply or guarantee future performance for Ballentine Partners or its clients.

About Ballentine Partners, LLC: Founded in 1984, Ballentine Partners provides comprehensive wealth management services to families and family offices. The firm is dedicated to helping clients simplify their lives, make informed decisions, and achieve enduring financial success.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Ballentine Partners, LLC