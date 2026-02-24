Ballentine Partners Announces Four New Partners

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballentine Partners, LLC, an independent wealth management firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of Alexa Carbone, MBA, CFP®, Ryan McManus, CFP®, Jessica Minty, CFA, and Courtney Scott, JD, to Partner. These appointments reflect the firm's continued growth and commitment to developing exceptional leaders who embody Ballentine Partners' client-first philosophy and collaborative culture.

"Alexa, Ryan, Jess, and Courtney represent the very best of Ballentine Partners," said Drew McMorrow, President & Chief Executive Officer of Ballentine Partners. "They are trusted advisors to our clients, respected leaders within the firm, and strong stewards of our culture. Their promotions to Partner recognize both their individual accomplishments and their meaningful contributions to our long-term success."

Alexa Carbone, MBA, CFP® serves as Chief of Staff & Senior Client Advisor and plays a critical role in advancing the firm's strategic initiatives and operational excellence. She drives cross-functional collaboration, enhances organizational effectiveness, and strengthens the firm's culture. Alexa's leadership has been instrumental in supporting Ballentine Partners' continued growth and innovation.

Ryan McManus, CFP® is a Senior Wealth Advisor who is an essential member of our High-Net-Worth team, driving client growth and strong engagement results. Known for exceptional service and relationship-building, he maintains one of the team's highest retention rates and provides steady leadership through staffing changes, retirements, and the firm's evolution.

Jessica Minty, CFA, is a Senior Investment Advisor who works closely with clients to develop and implement customized investment strategies aligned with their long-term goals. She combines technical investment expertise with a strong commitment to relationship management, ensuring that clients receive advice that is both strategic and deeply personal.

Courtney Scott, JD, is a Senior Client Advisor who specializes in guiding clients through sophisticated estate planning, wealth transfer, and governance matters. With a background in law, Courtney brings valuable perspective to complex family and multigenerational planning, helping clients structure their wealth in ways that reflect their values and long-term objectives.

The addition of these four professionals to the partnership underscores Ballentine Partners' commitment to building a sustainable, next-generation leadership team. As employee-owners, Partners share the responsibility of preserving the firm's independence, strengthening its culture, and delivering exceptional service to clients.

Founded in 1984, Ballentine Partners provides comprehensive wealth management services to families and family offices. The firm is dedicated to helping clients simplify complexity, make informed decisions, and achieve enduring financial success.

