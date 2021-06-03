Ballistic protection market to grow by USD 2.26 billion during 2021-2025: COVID-19 Focused Report|Technavio
Jun 03, 2021, 03:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ballistic protection market is expected to grow by USD 2.26 billion during 2021-2025, according to the new report from Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2020 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, in the first half of 2021. In addition, the report projects the market to accelerate at a CAGR of over 4%.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Ballistic Protection Market Analysis Report by Application (Defense, Homeland security, and Commercial) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions.
More Details: https://www.technavio.com/report/report/ballistic-protection-market-industry-analysis
The ballistic protection market is driven by the rise in asymmetric warfare and threats. In addition, the focus on the light-weighting of ballistic protection equipment is anticipated to boost the growth of the Ballistic Protection Market.
The tactics and the weapons that are relatively used by the weaker enemy to dodge the technological superiority of the advanced nations is called an asymmetric threat. It can be categorized under various potential threats such as nuclear threats, chemical threats, information operations, terrorism, and biological threats. The law enforcement and defense sectors are ensuring the safety of the soldiers and civilians with the help of ballistic protection equipment. Therefore, vendors are introducing advanced ballistics materials. Manufacturers are also focusing on offering breathable and fireproof fabric clothes that can protect the wearer from slash-type attacks. The rising tension across borders as well as between the countries is driving the demand for advanced ballistic protection equipment over the forecast period.
Major Five Ballistic Protection Companies:
3M Co.
3M Co. offers products like ballistic helmets, body armor, flat armor, and other ballistic protection products.
Avon Rubber Plc
Avon Rubber Plc offers products like F70 helmets, BA3A helmets, Exfil Carbon impact protection, and ballistic protection products.
BAE Systems Plc
BAE Systems Plc offers parachute, typhoon helmet, cuttlefish adaptive camouflage.
Craig International Ballistics Pty Ltd
Craig International Ballistics Pty Ltd offers products like compliant shields, body armor plates, training body armor, and ballistic protection products.
DuPont de Nemours Inc.
DuPont de Nemours Inc. offers woven fabrics, lightweight and versatile fabrics, ultra-thin and lightweight unidirectional fabrics, and ballistic protection products.
Ballistic Protection Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)
- Defense - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Homeland security - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial - size and forecast 2020-2025
Ballistic Protection Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
