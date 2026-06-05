BALMUDA Launches NatureWind Studio in the United States

Built on BALMUDA's dual-blade airflow technology, first introduced in Japan in 2010, NatureWind Studio brings ultra-quiet natural airflow and long-range circulation to the US market.

NEW YORK, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BALMUDA, the Japanese design and technology company known for reimagining everyday appliances, today announced the US launch of NatureWind Studio, a premium fan and air circulator that builds on BALMUDA's pioneering dual-blade fan technology introduced in Japan in 2010.

NatureWind Studio NatureWind Studio

Designed to recreate the feeling of natural outdoor airflow, NatureWind Studio combines BALMUDA's patented dual-blade technology with ultra-quiet operation and powerful long-range circulation. Originally developed for the Japanese market, the fan has become one of BALMUDA's most recognized products globally, with almost one million units shipped worldwide.

"NatureWind Studio reflects BALMUDA's belief that even everyday appliances should enhance comfort and quality of life," said Gen Terao, founder and CEO of BALMUDA. "After years of success in Japan, we're excited to finally introduce this product to customers in the United States."

SIGNATURE NATUREWIND TECHNOLOGY

At the core of NatureWind Studio is BALMUDA's proprietary NatureWind Technology, developed to create airflow that feels softer, broader, and more natural than conventional fans. The unique dual-blade structure consists of an inner blade that generates slow-moving, low-volume airflow, while the outer blade produces faster, higher-volume airflow. As the two air streams combine, they create a wide, smooth breeze designed to feel more like wind through an open window than a traditional mechanical fan.

The result is airflow that spreads approximately four times wider than conventional fans while remaining exceptionally quiet and energy efficient. Operating at just 9 dB on its lowest setting, NatureWind Studio is quiet enough to go unnoticed while it is running. Furthermore, the Jet Mode, one of the five speed settings, delivers powerful airflow reaching up to 75 feet while allowing the fan to circulate air efficiently and supporting full-room ventilation.

DESIGNED FOR YEAR-ROUND COMFORT

NatureWind Studio is more than a cooling device. It circulates air to improve heating and cooling efficiency, provides portable ventilation where it's needed most, and supports everyday comfort throughout the home. BALMUDA envisioned an object that could naturally remain in a room year-round.

Designed and manufactured in Japan, NatureWind Studio combines functional performance with BALMUDA's signature minimalist aesthetic. Inspired by the tools and equipment found in creative studios and workshops, the fan features refined metal legs and a lightweight tripod base designed for easy portability while bringing a subtle architectural presence to the room.

Thoughtful details, including washable fan guard components and an integrated 9.8-foot power cable designed for clean storage, make the NatureWind Studio easy to maintain and flexible to place throughout the home.

NatureWind Studio will retail for $429.00 and will be available immediately at US.BALMUDA.com and Amazon.com.

SPECIFICATIONS

Product Name: NatureWind Studio

Dimensions: 23.6 in. (W) × 20.5 in. (D) × 35.5 in. (H)

Weight: Approx. 9 lbs

Voltage: 24 V

Rated power consumption: Max. 36 W

Length of power cord: Approx. 9.8 ft

ABOUT BALMUDA

BALMUDA is a Tokyo-based design and technology company dedicated to reimagining the everyday. From steam toasters to electric fans, teppanyaki grills and now a modern clock, BALMUDA creates appliances that combine precision engineering with emotional resonance—making every interaction more meaningful.

For more information, visit us.balmuda.com | @balmuda_usa

SOURCE BALMUDA North America, Inc.