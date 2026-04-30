BALMUDA Introduces The Clock, A New Way to Experience Time

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BALMUDA, the Japanese design and technology company, announces the launch of The Clock, a modern clock designed to bring calm, focus, and intention to everyday life. Available for preorder in the U.S. beginning April 30th, it combines light, sound, and thoughtful design to support how you wake, focus, and relax. The Clock moves with your day, helping you switch between on and off. Enjoy time well spent, this is your switch.

BALMUDA The Clock BALMUDA The Clock

Reimagining how time is perceived, The Clock introduces a new expression of time with its Light Hour system, showing time through gentle illumination instead of traditional hands. The dial moves with soft chimes and ambient soundscapes, creating a sense of comfort throughout the day and into the night.

The Clock is built around three essential moments.

Wake – A fade-in alarm gradually introduces ambient sound before your set time, guiding you gently into wakefulness.

Focus – A timer with white noise helps reduce distractions and improve concentration.

Relax – Relax Time fills your space with ambient sound and soft light movement, helping you unwind.

Sound is central to the experience. Each track is created by in-house designers and collaborating musicians, blending real-world recordings with live instrumentation. Rainfall, cathedral bells, and firewood sounds are carefully composed to create an immersive, calming environment.

Inspired by the timeless form of a pocket watch, The Clock blends familiarity with contemporary design. Its compact, palm-sized body is carved from a solid block of aluminum through multiple precision processes, achieving a refined finish, subtle luster, and lasting durability.

"As an adult, sleep takes effort, and lately I found myself relying on rain sounds played from a tablet to help me relax before sleep. However, using a connected device in the bedroom never felt quite right. This led to a simple idea: to create a dedicated clock designed to support better sleep through sound and light. The Clock was developed as a focused, distraction-free tool to improve how we rest," said Gen Terao, founder and CEO of BALMUDA.

Compact and portable, The Clock measures just 3 inches on each side and weighs approximately 7 ounces, making it easy to move between home, office, and travel. The BALMUDA Connect app allows users to customize settings across iOS and Android devices.

The Clock ($499) will be available for preorder beginning April 30, 2026 at US.BALMUDA.com with shipping expected to begin in May. Limited-time preorder offer available for U.S. customers. Terms apply.

ABOUT BALMUDA

BALMUDA is a Tokyo-based design and technology company dedicated to reimagining the everyday. From steam toasters to electric fans, teppanyaki grills and now a modern clock, BALMUDA creates appliances that combine precision engineering with emotional resonance—making every interaction more meaningful.

For more information, visit us.balmuda.com | @balmuda_usa

SOURCE BALMUDA North America, Inc.