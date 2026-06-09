Baltimore Community Foundation Invests in School-Community Partnerships, Family Support Across Baltimore County

Through these investments, BCF is supporting work grounded in two core beliefs: schools are among the most trusted and consistent anchors in a community, and children do better when the adults and services around them are aligned. From family child care support and educator coaching to disability services, arts learning, and community-based programming, these grants help connect children and families to resources that support well-being and success.

"Schools are central to the life of a community, but they cannot do this work alone," said Crystal Harden-Lindsey, Vice President of Community Impact at the Baltimore Community Foundation. "These strategic grants reflect our belief that when schools, nonprofits, and service providers work together, they can better connect children and families to the support they need and create the conditions for learning, stability, and well-being."

Several grants support schools in serving as community hubs by expanding partnerships with organizations that bring specialized expertise and direct support to students and families.

Strategic grants supporting school-community partnerships in Baltimore County include:

Sandalwood Elementary School / Essex Community Development Corporation : Support for the delivery and installation of a book vending machine at Sandalwood Elementary School, helping create new opportunities to build literacy, excitement around reading, and school-based family engagement.

: Support for the delivery and installation of a book vending machine at Sandalwood Elementary School, helping create new opportunities to build literacy, excitement around reading, and school-based family engagement. Turnaround, Inc. : Support for the expansion of community engagement and training at Dumbarton Middle School, strengthening connections among students, families, and the school community.

: Support for the expansion of community engagement and training at Dumbarton Middle School, strengthening connections among students, families, and the school community. Loyola University Maryland, Inc. : Support for a coaching intervention program for Stemmer's Run Middle School, providing added guidance and support for students and educators.

: Support for a coaching intervention program for Stemmer's Run Middle School, providing added guidance and support for students and educators. Baltimore Children's Museum: Support for the implementation of Communities at Play at several Judy Center learning hubs, helping young children and caregivers build school readiness through hands-on play and early learning experiences.

Together, these investments reflect BCF's view that stronger schools are built not only through classroom instruction, but through trusted relationships, family engagement, and partnerships that help meet the broader needs of children.

"These grants reflect a shared commitment to making sure children and families in Baltimore County have the support they need to succeed," said Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier. "By investing in school-community partnerships and wrap-around services, the Baltimore Community Foundation is helping strengthen the network of support that families rely on every day. This is the kind of collaborative, community-based approach that creates lasting impact."

BCF also invested in programs that take a wrap-around approach to supporting children and families across Baltimore County. These grants reflect the understanding that student success is shaped by support beyond the classroom, including resources for families, caregivers, educators, and children with disabilities.

Strategic grants supporting children and families in Baltimore County include:

Abilities Network : Support for Abilities Network's Growing Opportunities in Family Child Care program, which strengthens family child care providers and expands support for families with young children.

: Support for Abilities Network's Growing Opportunities in Family Child Care program, which strengthens family child care providers and expands support for families with young children. Chimes Foundation : Support for the Outdoor Adaptive Therapeutic Center, expanding opportunities for children with disabilities to participate in adaptive, therapeutic experiences.

: Support for the Outdoor Adaptive Therapeutic Center, expanding opportunities for children with disabilities to participate in adaptive, therapeutic experiences. Maryland Assistive Technology Program : Support for the Equity Education program, helping ensure children with disabilities have greater access to assistive tools and resources that support learning and participation.

: Support for the Equity Education program, helping ensure children with disabilities have greater access to assistive tools and resources that support learning and participation. Arts for Learning : Support for a partnership with Sandalwood Elementary and Judy Center, bringing arts-integrated learning to early learners and broadening the types of enrichment experiences available to children and families.

: Support for a partnership with Sandalwood Elementary and Judy Center, bringing arts-integrated learning to early learners and broadening the types of enrichment experiences available to children and families. Education Foundation of Baltimore County Public Schools : Support for the Clean Green 15 Litter Challenge in 23 Baltimore County community schools, engaging students and school communities in hands-on environmental stewardship.

: Support for the Clean Green 15 Litter Challenge in 23 Baltimore County community schools, engaging students and school communities in hands-on environmental stewardship. Woodlawn High School: Support for a day-tutoring program that provides additional academic assistance and structured support for students.

Overall, these grants reflect BCF's commitment to strengthening the network of support surrounding children and families in Baltimore County. BCF is investing in partnerships and supports that help children and families thrive while enabling schools to play an even stronger role in community life.

BCF's strategic grants are awarded quarterly and support work that strengthens schools and neighborhoods across Baltimore City and Baltimore County. To learn more about BCF's grantmaking, visit bcf.org/apply-for-grant.

SOURCE Baltimore Community Foundation