Baltimore Community Foundation Announces Nominations Open for 2026 Neighborhood Spotlight Awards

BCF invites nominations to honor grassroots leaders and organizations transforming Baltimore neighborhoods

BALTIMORE, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Baltimore Community Foundation (BCF) announced that nominations are open for the 2026 Neighborhood Spotlight Awards from May 1 to June 5, 2026. The Neighborhood Spotlight Awards celebrate residents and organizations that take initiative to create meaningful impact in their neighborhoods in Baltimore City and Baltimore County, inspiring others to strengthen their own communities.

The purpose of Neighborhood Spotlight Awards is to:

2025 Neighborhood Spotlight Awardees at the annual State of BCF event.

Recognize residents making a difference in their communities

Equip others with tools to create change

Tell the diverse story of neighborhood leadership across Baltimore

"Every neighborhood has people doing extraordinary work that often goes unseen. The Neighborhood Spotlight Awards are our chance to celebrate the residents, volunteers, small businesses, and grassroots leaders who are building stronger communities block by block. We encourage Baltimore City and County neighbors to submit a nomination for someone whose leadership, compassion, or creativity is making a real difference," said Crystal Harden-Lindsey, vice president of community impact for the Baltimore Community Foundation.

Any individual, volunteer group, or nonprofit organization that has made a significant and meaningful impact in Baltimore City or Baltimore County over the past two years qualifies for nomination. Nominating a neighbor is an easy process and can be submitted at https://bcf.org/spotlight.

Neighborhood Spotlight Award winners will be announced in August. Each winner will direct a $5,000 grant to any Baltimore-area nonprofit of their choice to further their vision for a stronger community. Awardees will also be recognized at the State of BCF on Oct. 14, 2026, alongside BCF staff, trustees, fundholders, and partners.

See the list of 2025 Neighborhood Spotlight Awardees and read their stories of impact and community leadership at bcf.org/spotlight.

About BCF

For over 50 years, the Baltimore Community Foundation (BCF) has connected people who are passionate about their community and purposeful in their philanthropy. BCF amplifies donors' philanthropy with strategic grants, impact investments, special initiatives, and advocacy to strengthen schools and neighborhoods. Visit www.bcf.org to discover meaningful giving, invest your funds wisely, and join a diverse community working for a better Baltimore.

SOURCE Baltimore Community Foundation