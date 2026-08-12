Bamboo Insurance Named to the Inc. 5000 List for the Fourth Consecutive Year

Repeated recognition among America's fastest-growing private companies reflects Bamboo Insurance's sustained momentum and its commitment to reimagining homeowners insurance.

MIDVALE, Utah, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bamboo Insurance, a technology-enabled homeowners insurance services company focused on making coverage simpler, more transparent, and more human, announced it has been ranked No. 348 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies. This marks the company's fourth consecutive appearance on the list.

The Inc. 5000, published annually by Inc. magazine, ranks privately held U.S. companies by three-year revenue growth — one of the few major rankings that measures sustained performance rather than a single year's results. Earning a spot on the list for four consecutive years is a prestigious distinction, reflecting the company's sustained growth and consistent performance across market cycles.

"Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 for four consecutive years is a meaningful milestone for Bamboo Insurance and reflects the hard work our team has put into building and growing this business," said John Chu, Founder & CEO of Bamboo Insurance. "The momentum we continue to see is supported by the trust of our customers and the strength of our producer partnerships and reinforces our belief that the market is ready for a better approach to homeowners insurance."

Bamboo Insurance's growth has been fueled by a deliberate strategy that combines technology-enabled underwriting, a partner-first distribution model, and a focus on markets where homeowners have historically had fewer insurance options. Since entering the California homeowners market in 2018, Bamboo Insurance has served thousands of policyholders across the state and continues to expand its presence as demand for accessible residential property coverage remains elevated. The company also underwrites homeowners insurance in Texas, while its internal agency and expansive carrier network enable the company to place business in additional markets across the country.

Bamboo Insurance has continued to build momentum in recent months, expanding both its product offerings and the capacity supporting its growth. In July, the company launched its new Essential homeowners program, providing a more affordable option focused on core coverage needs, and announced a new partnership with MS Transverse that added approximately $150 million of admitted capacity in California. Bamboo also expanded its Greenshoots Re sidecar to a fourth fronting carrier, growing the facility to approximately $175 million and further strengthening the company's diversified capacity platform.

This progress reflects the collective work of Bamboo Insurance's teams across underwriting, claims, sales, customer service, and technology, as well as the independent agents and carrier partners who have supported the company's expansion. As Bamboo Insurance looks ahead, the company remains focused on entering new markets, deepening partner relationships, and continuing to raise the standard for what homeowners insurance can look like.

About Bamboo Insurance

Bamboo Insurance is a technology-enabled, underwriting-first, and capital-light MGU (managing general underwriter) focused on homeowners' coverage and purpose-built for the new era of insurance. Embedding AI and automation across underwriting, claims, and distribution, Bamboo Insurance combines carrier-grade, data-driven underwriting discipline with proprietary insights and deep domain expertise. The company pairs those capabilities with the flexibility of the MGU model to deliver faster quote-to-bind, more precise pricing, and disciplined risk selection.



Bamboo Insurance manages key functions across the value chain while partnering with a scaled network of highly rated insurance and reinsurance capacity providers. With a multi-channel, partner-centric distribution model and growing capacity ecosystem, Bamboo Insurance is positioned to expand efficiently in existing and new markets while delivering value to policyholders, underwriting partners, and distribution partners.

Bamboo Ide8 Insurance Services, LLC. ("Bamboo Insurance") is Managing General Agency licensed to sell property-casualty insurance products; NPN 18657046; CA License #0M31082; TX General Lines Agency License #2592077; TX Surplus Lines Agency License #2573422.

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SOURCE Bamboo Insurance