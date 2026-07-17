Bamboo Insurance Launches MS Transverse Partnership to Expand Admitted Capacity and Improve Homeowners Affordability in California

New partnership adds $150M in capacity, introduces lower-premium options, and expands flexibility in high-demand markets

LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bamboo Insurance today announced the launch of a new partnership with MS Transverse Insurance Company, expanding its admitted homeowners and dwelling fire capacity in California. The partnership adds approximately $150 million in new admitted capacity and introduces additional options within Bamboo's existing portfolio, increasing affordability and flexibility in high-demand, catastrophe-exposed regions.

The expansion strengthens Bamboo's ability to serve homeowners, landlords, and agents across constrained markets, including Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Francisco, where limited carrier appetite has restricted access to admitted coverage.

"Our partnership with MS Transverse represents a meaningful step forward in how we approach both affordability and capacity in challenging markets," said John Chu, CEO of Bamboo Insurance. "By expanding our carrier relationships and introducing more precise underwriting tools, we're able to deliver more competitive pricing while maintaining the discipline needed for long-term sustainability."

The partnership expands Bamboo's existing admitted program offerings by introducing options with flexible coverage structures, providing more accessible entry points into admitted homeowners' coverage.

These options are enabled by enhanced underwriting segmentation and structured coverage options that allow for more tailored risk selection. Key features include higher deductible options up to $10,000, allowing policyholders to tailor coverage to their needs, and mandatory water damage sublimits with flexible tiers, giving policyholders additional structural options.

The partnership also introduces a new claim-free discount structure that rewards policyholders for sustained claim-free tenure, with discount levels increasing incrementally over time.

Together, these enhancements strengthen Bamboo's competitiveness in the DIC and admitted homeowners' markets, enabling greater flexibility for higher-value homes and improving the ability for agents to place business within admitted markets rather than surplus lines.

The added capacity and refined underwriting approach come as California's homeowners market continues to face pressure from rising reconstruction costs, catastrophe exposure, and reduced insurer participation.

"MS Transverse enhances our ability to continue writing in challenging markets while offering more competitive and configurable pricing options for agents and their clients," Chu added.

The expanded capacity is available statewide for new business and renewals with effective dates beginning July 17, 2026. Policies are distributed through Bamboo Insurance's established agent and partner network and remain subject to underwriting guidelines, eligibility requirements, and regulatory approvals.

About Bamboo Insurance

Bamboo Insurance is a technology-enabled, underwriting-first, and capital-light MGU (managing general underwriter) focused on homeowners' coverage and purpose-built for the new era of insurance. Embedding AI and automation across underwriting, claims, and distribution, Bamboo combines carrier-grade, data-driven underwriting discipline with proprietary insights and deep domain expertise. The company pairs those capabilities with the flexibility of the MGU model to deliver faster quote-to-bind, more precise pricing, and disciplined risk selection.

Bamboo manages key functions across the value chain while partnering with a scaled network of highly rated insurance and reinsurance capacity providers. With a multi-channel, partner-centric distribution model and growing capacity ecosystem, Bamboo is positioned to expand efficiently in existing and new markets while delivering value to policyholders, underwriting partners, and distribution partners.

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About MS Transverse

MS Transverse refers to MS Transverse Insurance Group, LLC and its underwriting and management subsidiaries (collectively, "MS Transverse"). MS Transverse's insurers include MS Transverse Specialty Insurance Company, MS Transverse Insurance Company and TRM Specialty Insurance Company, all domiciled in Texas.

MS Transverse offers hybrid fronting carrier support to the program, managing general agent, excess and surplus lines wholesale, and reinsurance markets with offices in New York, New Jersey and Texas. MS Transverse group of companies are direct and indirect subsidiaries of Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited and are indirect subsidiaries of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2018, MS Transverse is a global facilitator connecting and enabling partners through access to risk capacity and alternative capital on admitted and surplus lines paper. Not all insurers do business in all jurisdictions; coverage is not available in all states. Actual coverage is subject to the terms and conditions, effective dates, exclusions, limitations, deductibles, and self-insured retentions, as applicable, of the MS Transverse insurance policy.

For more information, please visit www.mstransverse.com.

Media Contact

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Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Bamboo Insurance