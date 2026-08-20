Bandwidth Achieves ISO/IEC 42001 Certification for AI Management System, Reinforcing Leadership in Trusted AI Infrastructure

Comprehensive scope spans products, processes and operations worldwide

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a leading global cloud communications company, today announced it has achieved ISO/IEC 42001 certification for its artificial intelligence management system. Unlike scopes limited to specific functions or business units, Bandwidth's certification comprehensively spans its products, processes and operations worldwide. This validates Bandwidth's role as the trusted, owned-and-operated communications infrastructure enterprises depend on for high-quality, production-ready voice AI deployments.

Bandwidth's ISO/IEC 42001 certification comprehensively spans its products, processes and operations worldwide. This validates Bandwidth's role as trusted infrastructure for AI-driven communications.

As enterprises deploy AI services across customer engagement, the communications infrastructure behind every interaction is essential to delivering secure, reliable and trusted experiences. According to Gartner®, "Security, trust, and compliance are now foundational."1 Gartner forecasts that by 2029, 90 percent of enterprise software applications will include agentic AI, while 85 percent of global enterprises will require AI-based enhanced security in their CPaaS toolsets.2

"AI is only as good as the communications platform it runs on," said Kade Ross, Bandwidth's Chief Information Officer. "As enterprises adopt new voice AI services, they need greater control, observability and auditability across the entire operating environment. Achieving comprehensive ISO/IEC 42001 certification matters because it validates the rigor of Bandwidth's combined products, processes and global operations, not just a single application or back-office function. That gives our customers stronger assurance as they scale AI across their most critical communications."

ISO/IEC 42001 certification builds on Bandwidth's longstanding investments in security, privacy and compliance, including its comprehensive ISO/IEC 27001 certification for information security. Because Bandwidth owns and operates its global network, this AI management system extends across the full communications stack—an integrated scope that resellers and virtual providers cannot replicate. This gives customers confidence that Bandwidth's global Communications Cloud, MaestroTM orchestration platform and the AI capabilities they enable are managed according to internationally recognized standards.

Learn more about how Bandwidth delivers trusted AI communications infrastructure at Bandwidth.com/ai.

(1) (2) Gartner, "Magic Quadrant™ for Communications Platform as a Service," Lisa Unden-Farboud, Pankil Sheth, Ajit Patankar, 18 May 2026

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Bandwidth Inc.

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND) is a global cloud communications company that helps enterprises deliver exceptional experiences through voice calling, text messaging and emergency services. Our solutions and our Communications Cloud, covering ~70 countries and 90 percent of global GDP, are trusted by all the leaders in unified communications and cloud contact centers—including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Zoom, Genesys and Five9—as well as Global 2000 enterprises and SaaS builders like Docusign, Uber and Yosi Health. As a founder of the cloud communications revolution, we are the first and only global Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) to offer a unique combination of composable APIs, AI capabilities, owner-operated network and broad regulatory experience. Our award-winning support teams help businesses around the world transform their communications every day.

SOURCE Bandwidth Inc.