Bandwidth Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenue of $220 million, up 22% year-over-year, and Adjusted EBITDA of $28 million, up 27% year-over-year, with record Adjusted EBITDA margin of 18%

Raising full-year 2026 outlook on sustained demand strength and accelerating business model fundamentals

Voice AI adoption driving enterprise modernization and $1m+ strategic customer wins

RALEIGH, N.C., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a leading global enterprise cloud communications company, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

"AI is reshaping how enterprises evaluate communications infrastructure, increasing demand for trusted, scalable platforms capable of supporting mission-critical AI interactions," said David Morken, Bandwidth's Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman. "We are capitalizing on this shift to secure larger strategic customer wins across AI-native innovators, Global 2000 enterprises, and hyperscalers as organizations increasingly standardize on Bandwidth. As adoption of AI-enabled communications accelerates, we believe our global Communications Cloud, Maestro orchestration platform, and growing portfolio of trust capabilities position us to expand our leadership, capture a larger share of the AI communications stack, and create durable long-term shareholder value."

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights The following table summarizes the condensed consolidated financial highlights for the three

and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 ($ in millions, except per share amounts).

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Revenue $ 220

$ 180

$ 429

$ 354 Gross Margin 36 %

40 %

36 %

40 % Non-GAAP Gross Margin (1) 59 %

58 %

59 %

59 % Net income (loss) $ 2

$ (5)

$ 7

$ (9) Non-GAAP net income (1) $ 14

$ 12

$ 26

$ 23 Net income (loss) per share, $ 0.07

$ (0.16)

$ 0.20

$ (0.29) Net loss per share, diluted $ (0.07)

$ (0.16)

$ (0.15)

$ (0.29) Non-GAAP net income per Non-GAAP share (1) $ 0.37

$ 0.38

$ 0.72

$ 0.74 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 28

$ 22

$ 54

$ 44 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 29

$ 32

$ 38

$ 29 Free cash flow (1) $ 24

$ 26

$ 23

$ 12



(1) Additional information regarding the Non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this release, including an explanation of these measures and how each is calculated, is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." A reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures has also been provided in the financial tables included below.

"We delivered record quarterly results for Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, which exceeded our expectations," said Daryl Raiford, CFO of Bandwidth. "Our performance demonstrates the earnings power of our business model as strong customer demand across Voice and Messaging, combined with the structural advantages of our owned-and-operated global network, drove another quarter of margin expansion and profit growth. With growing visibility from recent enterprise customer wins, continued momentum in AI-enabled communications, and a strengthened balance sheet, we are again raising our full-year 2026 outlook for both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA."

Second Quarter Customer Highlights

Each of our $1m+ customer wins and expansions in the second quarter included Maestro™ or AI services.

A growing healthcare system operating hospitals and clinics across the Midwest selected Bandwidth's Communications Cloud and Maestro orchestration platform to modernize its legacy communications, enabling a future cloud contact center and AI services.

operating hospitals and clinics across the Midwest selected Bandwidth's Communications Cloud and Maestro orchestration platform to modernize its legacy communications, enabling a future cloud contact center and AI services. A leading European appliance care and warranty provider selected Bandwidth to consolidate communications across multiple markets onto our global Communications Cloud, simplifying operations while creating a trusted foundation for AI-driven customer engagement.

selected Bandwidth to consolidate communications across multiple markets onto our global Communications Cloud, simplifying operations while creating a trusted foundation for AI-driven customer engagement. A global electronic brokerage serving investors in more than 200 countries expanded its long-standing relationship with Bandwidth into global voice, unifying communications with a single trusted partner across highly regulated markets.

expanded its long-standing relationship with Bandwidth into global voice, unifying communications with a single trusted partner across highly regulated markets. A long-standing global hyperscaler partner significantly expanded its use of Bandwidth to support a key digital service internationally, reinforcing our role as the communications infrastructure that scales alongside leading AI and cloud platforms.

significantly expanded its use of Bandwidth to support a key digital service internationally, reinforcing our role as the communications infrastructure that scales alongside leading AI and cloud platforms. One of the largest text messaging platforms in the U.S., serving approximately 2,500 brands, expanded its relationship with Bandwidth by consolidating more than 95 percent of its messaging traffic onto our platform to improve scale, deliverability, and operational performance.

Financial Outlook

Bandwidth is providing guidance for its third quarter and full year 2026 as follows (in millions, except per share amounts) based on current indications for its business, which are subject to change.



3Q 2026

Guidance

Full Year 2026

Guidance Revenue $231 - $235

$900 - $910 Adjusted EBITDA $32 - $34

$123 - $125 Non-GAAP earnings per share (1) $0.45 - $0.49

$1.71 - $1.79



(1) Assumes weighted average diluted share count of approximately 40.5 million in 3Q 2026 and weighted average diluted share count of approximately 39.0 million in full year 2026.

Bandwidth has not reconciled its third quarter and full year 2026 guidance related to (i) Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income or loss, (ii) non-GAAP net earnings or loss to GAAP net earnings or loss or (iii) non-GAAP earnings or loss per share to GAAP earnings or loss per share, because stock-based compensation cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. Accordingly, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

B. Riley Securities' Consumer & TMT Conference in New York, NY. Investor meetings hosted with management on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Investor meetings hosted with management on Thursday, September 10, 2026. Benchmark-StoneX Tech Conference in New York, NY. Investor meetings hosted with management on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Investor meetings hosted with management on Thursday, September 10, 2026. Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference in Nashville, TN. Fireside chat with John Bell, Chief Product Officer on Tuesday, September 15, 2026 at 1:00 PM Central Time.

About Bandwidth Inc.

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND) is a global cloud communications company that helps enterprises deliver exceptional experiences through voice calling, text messaging and emergency services. Our solutions and our Communications Cloud, covering ~70 countries and 90 percent of global GDP, are trusted by all the leaders in unified communications and cloud contact centers–including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Zoom, Genesys and Five9–as well as Global 2000 enterprises and SaaS builders like Docusign, Uber and Yosi Health. As a founder of the cloud communications revolution, we are the first and only global Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) to offer a unique combination of composable APIs, AI capabilities, owner-operated network and broad regulatory experience. Our award-winning support teams help businesses around the world transform their communications every day.

Conference Call

Bandwidth will host a conference call to discuss financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026 on July 29, 2026. Details can be found below and on the investor section of its website at https://investors.bandwidth.com where a replay will also be available shortly following the call.

Conference Call Details

July 29, 2026

8:00 am ET

Domestic dial-in: 800-715-9871

International dial-in: 646-307-1963

Replay information

An audio replay of this conference call will be available through August 5, 2026 by dialing 855-669-9658 or 412-317-0088 for international callers, and entering passcode 7551038.

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitation, future financial and business performance for the quarter ending September 30, 2026 and year ending December 31, 2026, the success of our product offerings and our platform, and the value proposition of our products, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "guide," "may," "will" and similar expressions and their negatives are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks related to our rapid growth and ability to sustain our revenue growth rate, competition in the markets in which we operate, market growth, our ability to innovate and manage our growth, our ability to successfully leverage the use of artificial intelligence in our business operations and in our service offerings, our ability to expand effectively into new markets, macroeconomic conditions both in the U.S. and globally, legal, reputational and financial risks which may result from ever-evolving cybersecurity threats, our ability to operate in compliance with applicable laws, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and any subsequent reports that we file with the SEC. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, achievements or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. We are under no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, we provide investors with certain Non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics, which we believe are helpful to our investors. We use these Non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics for financial and operational decision-making purposes and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these Non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The presentation of Non-GAAP financial information and other business metrics is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. While our Non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics are an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating our own operating results over different periods of time, we urge investors to review the reconciliation of these financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

We define Non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit after adding back depreciation, amortization of acquired intangible assets related to acquisitions and stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes. We add back depreciation, amortization of acquired intangible assets related to acquisitions and stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes because we do not consider them indicative of our core operating performance. Their exclusion facilitates comparisons of our operating performance on a period-to-period basis. Therefore, we believe that showing gross margin, as adjusted to remove the impact of these expenses, is helpful to investors in assessing our gross profit and gross margin performance in a way that is similar to how management assesses our performance. We calculate Non-GAAP gross margin by dividing Non-GAAP gross profit by cloud communications revenue, which is revenue less pass-through messaging surcharge revenue.

We define Non-GAAP net income (loss) as net income or loss adjusted for certain items affecting period to period comparability. Non-GAAP net income (loss) excludes stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes, amortization of acquired intangible assets related to acquisitions, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs for convertible debt, acquisition related expenses, impairment charges of intangibles assets, net cost associated with early lease terminations and leases without economic benefit, (gain) loss on sale of business, net (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, gain on business interruption insurance recoveries, non-recurring items not indicative of ongoing operations and other, and estimated tax impact of above adjustments, net of valuation allowances.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income or losses from continuing operations, adjusted to reflect the addition or elimination of certain statement of operations items including, but not limited to: income tax (benefit) provision, interest (income) expense, net, depreciation and amortization expense, acquisition related expenses, stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes, impairment of intangible assets, (gain) loss on sale of business, net cost associated with early lease terminations and leases without economic benefit, net (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, gain on business interruption insurance recoveries, and non-recurring items not indicative of ongoing operations and other. We have presented Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin because they are key measures used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, generate future operating plans, and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, we believe that the exclusion of certain items in calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin can produce a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA margin by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by cloud communications revenue, which is revenue less pass-through messaging surcharge revenue.

We define free cash flow as net cash provided by or used in operating activities less net cash used in the acquisition of property, plant and equipment and capitalized development costs for software for internal use. We believe free cash flow is a useful indicator of liquidity and provides information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated from our core operations that can be used for investing in our business. Free cash flow has certain limitations in that it does not represent the total increase or decrease in the cash balance for the period, it does not take into consideration investment in long-term securities, nor does it represent the residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures. Therefore, it is important to evaluate free cash flow along with our condensed consolidated statements of cash flows.

We believe that these Non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making. While a reconciliation of Non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, many of these costs and expenses that we may incur in the future, we have provided a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics to the nearest comparable GAAP measures in the accompanying financial statement tables included in this press release.

BANDWIDTH INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Revenue $ 219,897

$ 180,013

$ 428,681

$ 354,254 Cost of revenue 141,354

108,349

272,224

211,078 Gross profit 78,543

71,664

156,457

143,176 Operating expenses













Research and development 37,343

31,749

75,809

62,381 Sales and marketing 25,360

24,818

49,987

51,274 General and administrative 20,393

18,845

39,835

37,956 Total operating expenses 83,096

75,412

165,631

151,611 Operating loss (4,553)

(3,748)

(9,174)

(8,435) Other income (expense), net 4,151

(1,047)

11,364

(170) (Loss) income before income taxes (402)

(4,795)

2,190

(8,605) Income tax benefit (provision) 2,789

(136)

4,315

(66) Net income (loss) $ 2,387

$ (4,931)

$ 6,505

$ (8,671)















Net income (loss) per share













Basic $ 0.07

$ (0.16)

$ 0.20

$ (0.29) Diluted $ (0.07)

$ (0.16)

$ (0.15)

$ (0.29)















Numerator used to compute net income (loss) per share:













Basic $ 2,387

$ (4,931)

$ 6,505

$ (8,671) Diluted $ (2,395)

$ (4,931)

$ (5,036)

$ (8,671)















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:













Basic 32,129,631

29,889,020

31,906,992

29,438,230 Diluted 33,490,677

29,889,020

33,225,729

29,438,230

BANDWIDTH INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited)

As of June 30,

As of December 31,

2026

2025 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 169,902

$ 102,788 Marketable securities 4,455

8,476 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 110,294

91,409 Deferred costs 4,384

4,830 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,089

11,557 Total current assets 306,124

219,060 Property, plant and equipment, net 165,771

174,251 Operating right-of-use asset, net 151,853

152,950 Intangible assets, net 121,361

138,742 Deferred costs, non-current 2,322

3,098 Other long-term assets 7,426

7,754 Goodwill 346,581

356,772 Total assets $ 1,101,438

$ 1,052,627 Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 49,143

$ 42,600 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 87,297

91,151 Current portion of deferred revenue 8,796

8,742 Operating lease liability, current 4,542

3,947 Current portion of convertible senior notes —

7,627 Total current liabilities 149,778

154,067 Other liabilities 1,727

555 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 219,110

221,019 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 3,226

4,972 Deferred tax liability 18,655

24,479 Convertible senior notes 330,769

247,562 Total liabilities 723,265

652,654 Stockholders' equity:





Class A and Class B common stock 33

31 Treasury common stock (20,012)

— Additional paid-in capital 490,860

485,836 Accumulated deficit (77,821)

(84,326) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,887)

(1,568) Total stockholders' equity 378,173

399,973 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,101,438

$ 1,052,627

BANDWIDTH INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)

Six months ended June 30,

2026

2025 Cash flows from operating activities





Net income (loss) $ 6,505

$ (8,671) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities





Depreciation and amortization 35,114

25,818 Non-cash reduction to the right-of-use asset 1,676

1,620 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 591

709 Stock-based compensation 25,597

26,120 Deferred taxes and other (5,008)

(2,923) Net gain on extinguishment of debt (12,446)

(1,082) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net of allowance (19,194)

(1,763) Prepaid expenses and other assets (4,280)

(1,465) Accounts payable 8,606

(8,247) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,271

(1,490) Operating right-of-use liability (1,892)

12 Net cash provided by operating activities 37,540

28,638 Cash flows from investing activities





Purchase of property, plant and equipment (9,721)

(10,938) Capitalized software development costs (4,662)

(5,364) Purchase of marketable securities (6,419)

(10,702) Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities 10,426

4,731 Proceeds from sale of business —

206 Net cash used in investing activities (10,376)

(22,067) Cash flows from financing activities





Borrowings on line of credit 148,700

28,500 Repayments on line of credit (148,700)

(28,500) Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes 316,250

— Net cash paid for debt extinguishment (216,186)

(26,144) Purchase of capped call (21,821)

— Repurchase of Class A common stock (20,000)

— Payment of debt issuance costs (12,028)

— Value of equity awards withheld for tax liabilities and other (5,215)

(2,923) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 41,000

(29,067) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,151)

657 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 67,013

(21,839) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 103,160

82,234 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 170,173

$ 60,395

BANDWIDTH INC. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Gross Profit $ 78,543

$ 71,664

$ 156,457

$ 143,176 Gross Profit Margin % 36 %

40 %

36 %

40 % Depreciation 6,122

5,160

11,948

9,838 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 5,060

2,042

10,134

3,939 Stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes 521

530

986

1,055 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 90,246

$ 79,396

$ 179,525

$ 158,008 Non-GAAP Gross Margin % (1) 59 %

58 %

59 %

59 %

________________________ (1) Calculated by dividing Non-GAAP gross profit by cloud communications revenue of $152 million and $302 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, respectively, and $136 million and $269 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, respectively.

BANDWIDTH INC. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Non-GAAP Net Income

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Net income (loss) $ 2,387

$ (4,931)

$ 6,505

$ (8,671) Stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes 15,385

12,545

28,375

26,120 Amortization of acquired intangibles 7,586

4,565

15,190

8,852 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs for convertible debt 214

278

457

576 Net gain on extinguishment of debt (5,163)

—

(12,446)

(1,082) Non-recurring items not indicative of ongoing operations and other (1) (746)

278

(1,134)

817 Estimated tax effects of adjustments (2) (6,106)

(905)

(10,872)

(3,652) Non-GAAP net income $ 13,557

$ 11,830

$ 26,075

$ 22,960 Interest expense on Convertible Notes (3) 125

238

335

488 Numerator used to compute Non-GAAP diluted net income per share $ 13,682

$ 12,068

$ 26,410

$ 23,448















Net income (loss) per share













Basic $ 0.07

$ (0.16)

$ 0.20

$ (0.29) Diluted $ (0.07)

$ (0.16)

$ (0.15)

$ (0.29)















Non-GAAP net income per Non-GAAP share













Basic $ 0.42

$ 0.40

$ 0.82

$ 0.78 Diluted $ 0.37

$ 0.38

$ 0.72

$ 0.74















Weighted average number of shares outstanding













Basic 32,129,631

29,889,020

31,906,992

29,438,230 Diluted 33,490,677

29,889,020

33,225,729

29,438,230















Non-GAAP basic shares 32,129,631

29,889,020

31,906,992

29,438,230 Convertible debt conversion 1,361,046

1,478,379

1,318,737

1,568,075 Stock options issued and outstanding 35,993

14,988

42,020

19,471 Nonvested RSUs outstanding 3,515,243

—

3,186,926

482,045 Non-GAAP diluted shares 37,041,913

31,382,387

36,454,675

31,507,821

________________________ (1) Non-recurring items not indicative of ongoing operations and other include (i) $(0.8) million and $(1.4) million of foreign exchange charges primarily related to balance sheet revaluations during the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, respectively, (ii) less than $0.1 million and $0.2 million of losses on disposals of property, plant and equipment during the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, respectively, (iii) $0.2 million of losses on disposals of property, plant and equipment during the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, (iv) $0.1 million of losses on sale of business during the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, and (v) $0.5 million of nonrecurring litigation expense during the six months ended June 30, 2025. (2) The estimated tax-effect of adjustments is determined by recalculating the tax provision on a Non-GAAP basis. The Non-GAAP effective income tax rate was 20.1% and 13.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. We analyze the Non-GAAP valuation allowance position on a quarterly basis. As of June 30, 2026, we have no valuation allowance against our deferred tax assets for Non-GAAP purposes. (3) Non-GAAP net income is increased for interest expense as part of the calculation for diluted Non-GAAP earnings per share.

BANDWIDTH INC. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Net income (loss) $ 2,387

$ (4,931)

$ 6,505

$ (8,671) Income tax (benefit) provision (2,789)

136

(4,315)

66 Interest expense, net 967

547

1,640

1,035 Depreciation 10,141

8,750

19,924

16,966 Amortization 7,586

4,565

15,190

8,852 Stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes 15,385

12,545

28,375

26,120 Net gain on extinguishment of debt (5,163)

—

(12,446)

(1,082) Non-recurring items not indicative of ongoing operations and other (1) (746)

278

(1,134)

817 Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,768

$ 21,890

$ 53,739

$ 44,103

________________________ (1) Non-recurring items not indicative of ongoing operations and other include (i) $(0.8) million and $(1.4) million of foreign exchange charges primarily related to balance sheet revaluations during the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, respectively, (ii) less than $0.1 million and $0.2 million of losses on disposals of property, plant and equipment during the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, respectively, (iii) $0.2 million of losses on disposals of property, plant and equipment during the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, (iv) $0.1 million of losses on sale of business during the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, and (v) $0.5 million of nonrecurring litigation expense during the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Free Cash Flow

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 28,772

$ 31,721

$ 37,540

$ 28,638 Net cash used in investing in capital assets (1) (5,033)

(6,090)

(14,383)

(16,302) Free cash flow $ 23,739

$ 25,631

$ 23,157

$ 12,336

________________________ (1) Represents the acquisition cost of property, plant and equipment and capitalized development costs for software for internal use.

Stock-Based Compensation Expense Bandwidth recognized total stock-based compensation expense as follows:

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Cost of revenue $ 424

$ 530

$ 889

$ 1,055 Research and development 5,622

5,524

11,411

11,081 Sales and marketing 1,731

1,867

3,463

4,141 General and administrative 4,830

4,624

9,834

9,843 Total $ 12,607

$ 12,545

$ 25,597

$ 26,120

SOURCE Bandwidth Inc.