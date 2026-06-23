Bandwidth Launches 'Build,' Giving AI Agents Autonomous Access To the Bandwidth Communications Cloud

Enables AI agents and developers to autonomously activate communications services and launch voice applications in minutes

RALEIGH, N.C., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a leading global cloud communications company, today announced Bandwidth Build, a new platform enabling AI agents and developers to autonomously provision and launch communications services on the Bandwidth Communications Cloud.

As AI increasingly becomes a builder, operator, and consumer of digital infrastructure, communications services must become as accessible to AI agents as they are to human developers. Bandwidth Build extends the Bandwidth Communications Cloud into this emerging agentic ecosystem, enabling AI agents to provision communications capabilities and launch voice applications through automated workflows. It also gives human developers a faster path from experimentation to production. Bandwidth Build is accessible via a self-serve UI, API, CLI, and SDKs. Once authenticated, AI agents can use Bandwidth's MCP Server to securely access Bandwidth APIs, provision communications services, and automate workflows.

"AI agents are building, configuring, and operating technology on their own. With Build, we're extending the Bandwidth Communications Cloud to support that shift," said John Bell, Bandwidth's Chief Product Officer. "AI agents and developers can access the same production-grade voice infrastructure that powers mission-critical communications for enterprises worldwide. Build eliminates the friction between an idea and a working application by providing immediate availability."

Bandwidth Build starts with a trial that includes a pre-configured U.S. phone number, complimentary usage credits, and immediate access to Bandwidth's Voice API to get started. Agents and developers can build voice applications using the communications capabilities most commonly required for AI-powered interactions, including inbound and outbound calling, text-to-speech, transcription, recording, and conferencing–all on the same global mission-critical infrastructure used by Bandwidth's enterprise customers.

AI agents and human developers can start building at bandwidth.com/build-sign-up.

About Bandwidth Inc.

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND) is a global cloud communications company that helps enterprises deliver exceptional experiences through voice calling, text messaging and emergency services. Our solutions and our Communications Cloud, covering 65+ countries and ~90 percent of global GDP, are trusted by all the leaders in unified communications and cloud contact centers–including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Zoom, Genesys and Five9–as well as Global 2000 enterprises and SaaS builders like Docusign, Uber and Yosi Health. As a founder of the cloud communications revolution, we are the first and only global Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) to offer a unique combination of composable APIs, AI capabilities, owner-operated network and broad regulatory experience. Our award-winning support teams help businesses around the world transform their communications every day.

SOURCE Bandwidth Inc.