Bank of America Expands Partnership With Big Brothers Big Sisters of Essex, Hudson & Union Counties to Grow Mentoring and Workforce Development Programming

Nationally Recognized as Big Brothers Big Sisters of America's "Agency of the Year," BBBSEHU Will Connect Thousands of New Jersey Youth Annually to Career Pathways, Higher Education, and Economic Opportunities with BofA's Support

Key points

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Essex, Hudson & Union Counties received new grant support from Bank of America for their "Big Futures through Mentoring & Workforce Development" initiative

Program connects mentored youth to in-demand career paths and professional networks

Investment reflects Bank of America New Jersey's growing relationship with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Essex, Hudson & Union Counties and a commitment to workforce development

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America announced a $50,000 grant to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Essex, Hudson & Union Counties (BBBSEHU) in support of its "Big Futures through Mentoring & Workforce Development" initiative. The investment will help expand the organization's established model of professionally supported one-to-one mentoring that connects young people ages 14-24 in underrepresented and low-income communities to career exploration, college readiness, and long-term economic mobility.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Essex, Hudson, and Union Counties logo

The "Big Futures through Mentoring & Workforce Development" initiative goes beyond traditional mentoring to function as a workforce pipeline. Program participants receive career exploration and exposure to in-demand industries including healthcare, finance, law, real estate, and STEM. Mentees participate in corporate site visits and job shadowing, resume workshops, interview coaching, financial literacy training, and college coaching through Bright Horizons. The program also connects participants to internships, scholarships, summer employment, and workforce development opportunities through a robust network of corporate, university, and healthcare partners.

A standout component of the initiative is an innovative pilot developed in partnership with St. Peter's University, in which college students earn paid work-study income and academic credit while serving as mentors to younger program participants. BBBSEHU plans to expand this model, creating a scalable structure that simultaneously prepares college students for professional careers and delivers mentorship to the youth who need it most.

"Mentorship is one of the smartest investments we can make in our future workforce," said Carlos Lejnikes, President & CEO, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Essex, Hudson & Union Counties. "Through this partnership, Bank of America's investment allows us to expand pathways to college and meaningful careers for the next generation of talent through our signature one-to-one mentoring model."

Bank of America's investment in BBBSEHU reflects its broader commitment to workforce development across the communities it serves. Working with organizations that prepare the next generation of skilled workers for success helps drive economic growth in New Jersey and beyond.

"When young people have access to professional mentors and real career experiences, the impact reaches far beyond the individual," said Alberto Garofalo, president, Bank of America New Jersey. "Big Brothers Big Sisters of Essex, Hudson & Union Counties has built something that works: a direct connection between underserved youth and the skills, networks, and opportunities they need to build lasting economic security."

Through this program, BBBSEHU aims to achieve a 90% high school graduation rate among participants, at least 70% enrollment rate in post-secondary education, including colleges, trade schools, and certificate programs, and attainment of paid internships, jobs, and workforce development programs. Mentored youth can go on to earn 15-20% more over their lifetimes than their non-mentored peers, translating to an estimated $1 billion in additional lifetime earnings for the youth BBBSEHU has served.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Essex, Hudson & Union Counties is one of the most recognized youth mentoring agencies in the country. Based in Newark, the organization matches young people across with volunteer mentors drawn from the business community and provides the professional support infrastructure to make those relationships lasting and impactful. In June 2026, the organization was named "Agency of the Year" by Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA). It was selected as one of only five agencies nationwide to receive the Pinnacle Award for program excellence, out of more than 230 affiliates across the country. The organization has also received BBBSA's Growth Award and Gold Standard, Quality, and Platinum designations for operational excellence and match quality. Since its founding, BBBSEHU has served nearly 5,000 local youth and currently reaches more than 3,200 young people annually through direct services, mentoring, and career awareness programming.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Essex, Hudson, & Union Counties, NJ

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Essex, Hudson, & Union Counties, NJ (BBBSEHU) creates and supports one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth and is a credible social justice organization embedded in our community. Founded in 2008, the local affiliate of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA) has served over 5,300 youth and their families, is a national thought leader in youth development, and has received national recognition for its success and positive impact through 4 consecutive awards since 2022, and the 2025 BBBS of America "Agency of the Year" award—the highest honor recognizing overall operational excellence in mentoring impact, youth outcomes, innovation, growth, and sustainability. Agency youth achieve an average four-year high school graduation rate of 95%, 20 percentage points higher than the communities it serves, and a 75% college enrollment rate, more than double the national average for low-income youth (31%, Pew Research, 2019), closing the achievement gaps in our community. BBBSEHU is a leader within the BBBSA network with a 91% annual 12-month retention rate for mentoring relationships. Decades of research show that strong, sustained mentoring relationships drive improvements in youth mental health, social connections, academic achievement, workforce readiness, positive behavioral outcomes, and social mobility. Learn more at http://www.BigsandKids.org or follow the local agency on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving more than 69 million clients with approximately 3,500 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 60 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. As the #1 small business lender in the United States (FDIC), Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries and/or jurisdictions. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

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SOURCE Bank of America Corporation