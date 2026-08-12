Bank of Clarke Expands Greenlight Partnership to Support Families with a Multigenerational Safety Solution

BERRYVILLE, Va., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of Clarke today announced an expansion of its partnership with Greenlight® Financial Technology, Inc. ("Greenlight") to offer account holders discounted access to Greenlight Infinity and Family Shield, delivering a comprehensive solution for family finance, safety, and protection across generations.

With Infinity, families gain tools that help kids and teens learn to manage money, invest with guidance, and stay connected through location sharing*, SOS alerts, crash detection, and driving reports. With the addition of Family Shield, families get all the benefits of Infinity plus protection for aging loved ones with financial account monitoring, fraud and identity theft coverage**, and personal safety support.

Together, Infinity and Family Shield enable Bank of Clarke to support account holders throughout every stage of life, from teaching kids and teens smart money habits to managing caregiving responsibilities.

"For generations, families have trusted Bank of Clarke to help them navigate life's financial journey. That trust is built on relationships that span generations—from helping parents teach their children smart money habits to supporting families as they care for aging loved ones. By expanding our partnership with Greenlight, we're able to offer a unique solution that combines financial education, family connectivity, and protection in one place. It's another way we're evolving to meet the changing needs of the families we serve while staying true to the relationship-focused community banking experience that sets Bank of Clarke apart."

- Brandon Lorey, Bank of Clarke President/ CEO.

Through this partnership, eligible Bank of Clarke account holders receive Greenlight's family finance app and debit card for kids and teens, plus discounted access to Infinity and Family Shield. Account holders can enroll by registering through www.greenlight.com/clarke and connecting their Bank of Clarke account as a funding source.

About Bank of Clarke

Founded on April 1, 1881, Bank of Clarke now operates 14 full-service branches, two loan production offices, a wealth management office, and one drive-through only facility. The main office is located at 2 East Main Street in Berryville, Virginia, with additional offices in greater Clarke County, Frederick County, Fauquier County, Loudoun County, Fairfax County, and the City of Winchester, VA, as well as an office in Frederick, Maryland.

Bank of Clarke's mission is to be a trusted partner in the communities it serves, providing financial solutions to help people achieve their financial goals at every life stage. The bank aims to build lifelong relationships with customers, employees, shareholders, and communities, maintaining its status as a high-performing, independent community bank that offers best-in-class technology, products, and services. For more information, visit www.bankofclarke.bank. Member FDIC.

About Greenlight

Greenlight Financial Technology is the fintech company on a mission to help families navigate money and life together. Its award-winning app offers a debit card, money management platform, and safety features for the whole family. Kids and teens learn to earn, save, and invest, aging loved ones are protected against financial and digital threats, and caregivers and parents can check in by app and set flexible controls. The app also helps families, from kids to grandparents, stay safe and connected with real-time alerts, location sharing, emergency services, and driving reports.

Greenlight partners with more than 200 leading banks, credit unions, and employers to bring its family finance solution to more families through the Greenlight for Banks, Greenlight for Credit Unions, and Greenlight for Work programs.

Greenlight is a financial technology company, not a bank. The Greenlight® prepaid card is issued by Community Federal Savings Bank, member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard International. The Greenlight app facilitates banking services through Community Federal Savings Bank (CFSB), Member FDIC.

*Requires mobile data or a WiFi connection, and access to sensory and motion data from cell phone to utilize safety features including family location sharing and driving alerts and reports. Messaging and data rates and other terms may apply. ©2026 Greenlight Investment Advisors, LLC (GIA), an SEC Registered Investment Advisor provides investment advisory services to its clients. Investing involves risk and may include the loss of capital. Investments are not FDIC-insured, are not a deposit, and may lose value.

**Premium monitoring services are offered by Array. Insurance offered by Acrisure, LLC is provided by ACE American Insurance Company and its U.S.-based Chubb underwriting company affiliates. www.chubb.com. Additional details can be viewed here. See link for policy information. Insurance Products are not insured by the FDIC or any federal government agency and are not a deposit or other obligation of, or guaranteed by, any bank or bank affiliate.

SOURCE Bank of Clarke