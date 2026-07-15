Bank of Clarke Launches Clarke Leasing to Deliver Flexible Equipment Financing for Growing Businesses

BERRYVILLE, Va., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of Clarke today announced the launch of Clarke Leasing, a new equipment financing solution designed to help businesses acquire the equipment they need while preserving capital, improving cash flow, and maintaining flexible payment options. Offered as a service of Bank of Clarke, Clarke Leasing provides 100% financing on new or used equipment, including delivery and installation, giving businesses an efficient way to invest in growth and operations.

Clarke Leasing supports financing for a wide range of equipment categories across industries, including energy systems, industrial and manufacturing equipment, material handling equipment, medical equipment, office technology, printing and publishing equipment, transportation assets, and construction machinery. The offer is designed to help businesses secure the equipment they need with predictable payments and terms tailored to their operational and financial goals.

"Clarke Leasing reflects our commitment to delivering practical, growth-oriented financial solutions for the businesses we serve," said Brandon Lorey, President and CEO of Bank of Clarke. "By expanding the ways our clients can finance critical equipment investments, we are helping them preserve liquidity, adapt to changing needs, and move forward with confidence."

"Clarke Leasing gives business owners another smart, flexible tool to fund equipment purchases without tying up working capital," said Dan Hampton, Head of Government Contractor Banking and project lead. "Whether a company is upgrading technology, adding vehicles, or investing in specialized machinery, this solution helps them act quickly and strategically with financing built around their needs."

In addition to helping improve cash flow and control costs, Clarke Leasing can reduce the risks associated with equipment ownership and obsolescence to make it easier for businesses to upgrade equipment as their needs evolve. The solution is offered through the Elex Group in association with Bank of Clarke.

About Bank of Clarke

Founded in 1881, Bank of Clarke (Member FDIC) is an independent community bank headquartered in Berryville, Virginia, serving customers across the region with a full range of personal, business, lending, and wealth management solutions. The bank is committed to being a trusted financial partner by providing responsive service, strong local decision-making, and solutions that help individuals, families, and businesses meet their goals. Through long-standing community relationships and a focus on innovation, Bank of Clarke continues to deliver modern banking backed by hometown values.

SOURCE Bank of Clarke