Banker Group's Automated Supply Platform Eliminates Risk of Disruption and Creates Immense Value for Clients

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Chairman of Baker Group, Rupin Hemant Banker announced that they have implemented a CRM which delivers same day order processing for corporate supplies ranging from raw materials to finished products. Risk mitigation is one of the prime characteristics of the Supply Chain Platform. Finance, logistics and sourcing are all carefully hedged to ensure timely deliveries at the best possible prices and credit terms.

We want to mention that we provide of each order to be sourced from 2 Through offering financing through multiple institutions, Banker Group is able to create a rock-solid supply chain system for clients. Thanks to the fact that a back-up financing option is always available, the Automated Supply Platform can sustain operations even in the event of supply chain disruptions. Issues such as price, natural disasters, transportation and geo-political issues are all considered, thereby creating the optimal supply chain for each client. In light of the billions of dollars of losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, this kind of dependability is more critical than ever.

"Our advanced research has enabled us to create an algorithm that hedges against thirty-two kinds of supply chain risks while optimising value for our clients," stated Rupin Banker. "This platform effectively mitigates risks so as to best benefit our clients."

Peak operational performance is built into each supply order. Banker Group's dynamic algorithm prepares the back-up solution for supply, logistics, and finance with updated daily information. It's a lean two-tier approach to supply chain management with raw materials sourced from a minimum of two diverse geographical locations. Clients can feel confident that they will receive an uninterrupted supply of necessary products.

Rupin Banker added, "Banker Group also provides third party audits for each facility that we source from. We do this for compliance issues, such as corporate social responsibility, as well as various other categories of compliance."

The Automated Supply Platform was created for medium to large sized corporations. It appropriate for companies ranging those with 500 million USD in revenue to multibillion-dollar organisations with multiple locations and warehouses.

About Banker Group

Since 2003, Banker Group has established itself as a global supply chain group with individual companies engaged in the supplies of diverse products in industries, ranging from healthcare and infrastructure to consumables and energy. Among the companies under Banker Group is Royal Fort Infracom, owned by Rupin Hemant Banker. Royal Fort Infracom is a modern trading establishment with cross-sectorial interests spanning global markets. Today Banker Group has a network of offices in key global markets. Its international trade network delivers the benefits of global reach coupled with specialised local knowledge. More information is available at http://banker-group.com.

