BANKFIRST CAPITAL CORPORATION Reports Second Quarter 2026 Earnings of $8.66 Million

COLUMBUS, Miss., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC) ("BankFirst" or the "Company"), parent company of BankFirst Financial Services, Macon, Mississippi (the "Bank"), reported net income of $8.66 million, or $1.48 per common share, for the second quarter of 2026, compared to net income of $8.39 million, or $1.43 per common share, for the first quarter of 2026, and compared to net income of $6.88 million, or $1.07 per common share, for the second quarter of 2025. The Company also reported net income for the six months ended June 30, 2026 of $17.05 million, or $2.91 per common share, compared to net income of $13.31 million, or $2.05 per common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights:

Net income totaled $8.66 million, or $1.48 per common share, in the second quarter of 2026 compared to $6.88 million, or $1.07 per common share, in the second quarter of 2025.

Net interest income totaled $29.55 million in the second quarter 2026 compared to $23.07 million in the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $6.49 million, or 28%.

Total assets increased 17% to $3.34 billion at June 30, 2026 from $2.85 billion at June 30, 2025.

Total gross loans equaled $2.28 billion at June 30, 2026 which was an increase of 24% from $1.84 billion at June 30, 2025.

Total deposits increased 19% to $2.83 billion at June 30, 2026 from $2.38 billion at June 30, 2025.

Management believes that credit quality remains strong with the ratio of non-performing assets (excluding restructured loans) to total assets equal to 0.53% as of June 30, 2026 compared to 0.49% as of June 30, 2025.

Recent Developments

As previously reported, on May 20, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a new stock repurchase program pursuant to which the Company may repurchase up to $10.0 million of the outstanding shares of the Company's common stock from time to time through various means, including open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions (the "New Stock Repurchase Program"). The New Stock Repurchase Program replaced the Company's previously-authorized stock repurchase program, which expired on Thursday, May 21, 2026 (the "Old Stock Repurchase Program"). The New Stock Repurchase Program began on Thursday, May 21, 2026 and will expire at the close of business on Friday, May 21, 2027, subject to the earlier suspension, termination or extension by the Company's Board of Directors, in its sole discretion and without prior notice, or until such time that the funds designated for the New Stock Repurchase Program are depleted. During the second quarter of 2026, the Company repurchased 27,588 shares under the Old Stock Repurchase Program and the New Stock Repurchase Program.

As previously disclosed, the Company closed on the issuance of $175.00 million of senior perpetual noncumulative preferred stock (the "Senior Preferred") to the U.S. Department of the Treasury ("Treasury") pursuant to the Emergency Capital Investment Program ("ECIP") in April 2022. The Company assumed an additional $43.57 million of outstanding Senior Preferred through the Company's acquisition of Mechanics Banc Holding Company, which was effective on January 1, 2023. In addition, the Company assumed an additional $30.00 million of outstanding subordinated note due 2052 (the "Magnolia ECIP Subordinated Note") pursuant to the Company's acquisition of The Magnolia State Corporation, which was effective on July 1, 2025 (the "Magnolia Acquisition"). Following the completion of the Magnolia Acquisition, the Company and Treasury agreed to exchange the Magnolia ECIP Subordinated Note for $30.0 million of additional Senior Preferred. As of June 30, 2026, the Company had an aggregate of $248.57 million of outstanding Senior Preferred issued to Treasury. The Senior Preferred issued to Treasury pays non-cumulative dividends, payable quarterly in arrears on March 15, June 15, September 15 and December 15 of each year. Pursuant to the terms of ECIP and the related regulations and guidance promulgated by Treasury, the dividend rate paid on the Senior Preferred adjusts annually based on certain measurements of the Company's extensions of credit to minority, rural, and urban low-income and underserved communities and low- and moderate-income borrowers. The Company began paying a quarterly dividend to Treasury on June 15, 2024, and the Company paid its ninth consecutive quarterly dividend to Treasury in an amount equal to $777 thousand on June 15, 2026, calculated at the current rate of 1.25%.

As previously disclosed, the Company entered into an ECIP Securities Purchase Option Agreement (the "ECIP Option Agreement") with Treasury, pursuant to which Treasury granted to the Company an option to purchase all of the Senior Preferred. The purchase option may not be exercised unless and until at least one of the following "Threshold Conditions" defined under the Option Agreement has been met: (1) over any sixteen consecutive quarters, an average of at least 60% of the Company's Total Originations, as defined in the ECIP Disposition Policy promulgated by the Treasury (the "Policy"), qualifies as "Deep Impact Lending," as defined pursuant to the Policy (the "Deep Impact Condition"); (2) over any twenty-four consecutive quarters, an average of at least 85% of the Company's Total Originations qualifies as "Qualified Lending," as defined pursuant to the Policy (the "Qualified Lending Condition"); or (3) the Senior Preferred has a dividend rate of no more than 0.5% at each of six consecutive Reset Dates, as defined pursuant to the Policy. The earliest possible date by which a Threshold Condition may be met is June 30, 2026. As of June 30, 2026, the Company has not met the Deep Impact Condition but has averaged 59.8% of "Deep Impact Lending" over the past 12 quarters. Management continues to focus on "Deep Impact Lending" and hopes to satisfy the Deep Impact Condition in future periods. If the Company is able to satisfy the Deep Impact Condition in future periods, then the Company may be eligible to exercise its option to repurchase the Senior Preferred as early as the first half of 2027. As of June 30, 2026, the Company has met the Qualified Lending Condition and has averaged 87.7% of "Qualified Lending" for 16 consecutive quarters. Assuming the Company continues to satisfy the Qualified Lending Condition, as well as complying with the other ECIP program requirements and completing the necessary ECIP Option Agreement closing conditions, the Company may exercise its option to repurchase the Senior Preferred as early as after the second quarter of 2028. The Company cautions readers that no assurances can be made regarding (i) the Company's continued satisfaction of any of the Threshold Conditions in future periods, and (ii) the continued availability of the purchase option under the ECIP Option Agreement or the Policy in future periods due to external conditions or factors beyond the Company's control. Furthermore, the Company's future willingness or ability to exercise its option to repurchase the Senior Preferred is not guaranteed.

CEO Commentary

Moak Griffin, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank, stated, "We delivered steady results during the second quarter of 2026, where we increased our net income, held our balance sheet steady, maintained our cost of funds and modestly expanded our net interest margin despite the increase in market interest rates during the period. Furthermore, credit quality remains strong and we remain well above the regulatory thresholds to be deemed 'well-capitalized.' Even though persistent inflation in the United States and geopolitical instability continue to contribute to the uncertain economic environment, we believe the Bank is in a favorable position to capitalize on opportunities to grow as we aim to continue to enhance our profitability for our shareholders."

Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Total assets were $3.34 billion at June 30, 2026, compared to $3.36 billion at March 31, 2026, and $2.85 billion at June 30, 2025, a decrease of 0.6% and an increase of 17%, respectively. The increase since June 30, 2025 was primarily due to organic loan growth and the completion of the Magnolia Acquisition effective on July 1, 2025. Total loans outstanding, net of the allowance for credit losses, as of June 30, 2026 totaled $2.25 billion, compared to $2.21 billion as of March 31, 2025 and $1.81 billion as of June 30, 2025.

Total deposits as of June 30, 2026 were $2.83 billion, compared to $2.85 billion at March 31, 2026 and $2.38 billion at June 30, 2025, a decrease of 0.7% and an increase of 19%, respectively. Non-interest-bearing deposits were $619.07 million as of June 30, 2026, compared to $619.20 million as of March 31, 2026, a decrease of 0.02%, and $514.38 million as of June 30, 2025, an increase of 20%. The increase in total deposits since June 30, 2025 was primarily due to the completion of the Magnolia Acquisition effective July 1, 2025. Non-interest-bearing deposits represented 22% of total deposits as of June 30, 2026.

The Company's consolidated cost of funds was 1.77% for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 1.79% for the first quarter of 2026 and 1.94% for the second quarter of 2025. Bank-only cost of funds for the second quarter of 2026 was 1.71%, compared to 1.70% for the first quarter of 2026 and 1.87% for the second quarter of 2025. While bank-only cost of funds increased, primarily due to the shift in non-interest-bearing deposits to interest bearing deposits during the second quarter of 2026, the Bank is remaining competitive in its market areas.

The ratio of loans to deposits was 80.15% as of June 30, 2026, compared to 78.36% as of March 31, 2026 and 76.90% as of June 30, 2025.

Net interest income was $29.55 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $28.51 million for the first quarter of 2026 and $23.07 million for the second quarter of 2025. Consolidated net interest margin was 3.96% in the second quarter of 2026, an increase from 3.83% in the first quarter of 2026 and an increase from 3.71% in the second quarter of 2025. Yield on interest-earning assets was 5.67% during the second quarter of 2026, compared to 5.63% during the first quarter of 2025 and 5.57% during the second quarter of 2025.

Noninterest income was $7.73 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $7.08 million for the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 9%, and compared to $7.06 million for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of 9%. Mortgage banking revenue during the second quarter of 2026 was $966 thousand, an increase of $312 thousand, or 48%, from $654 thousand in the first quarter of 2026, and an increase of $208 thousand, or 27%, from $758 thousand in the second quarter of 2025. During the second quarter of 2026, the Bank retained $4.12 million of the $45.59 million in secondary market mortgages originated to hold in-house, compared to $35.82 million secondary market loans originated during the first quarter of 2026, of which $6.75 million were retained to hold in-house, and compared to $41.81 million secondary market loans originated during the second quarter of 2025, of which $16.48 million were retained to hold in-house.

Noninterest expense was $24.52 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $24.42 million for the first quarter of 2026 and $20.25 million for the second quarter of 2025.

As of June 30, 2026, tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP) was $25.97. According to OTCQX, there were 667 trades of the Company's shares of common stock during the second quarter of 2026 for a total of 88,908 shares and for an aggregate price of approximately $5.4 million. The closing price of the Company's common stock quoted on OTCQX on June 30, 2026 was $62.48 per share. Based on this closing share price, the Company's market capitalization was $330.63 million as of June 30, 2026.

Credit Quality

For the second quarter of 2026, the Company recognized a $1.65 million provision for credit losses, compared to a provision of $900 thousand provision in the first quarter of 2026 and a $850 thousand provision in the second quarter of 2025. The increase in provision for credit loss is primarily related to the increase in organic loan growth, and not the result of credit deterioration within the portfolio.

The Company recorded $1.18 million of net loan charge-offs in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $293 thousand in the first quarter of 2026 and $341 thousand in the second quarter of 2025. The ratio of non-performing assets, excluding restructured loans, to total assets was 0.53% for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 0.49% for the first quarter of 2026 and 0.49% for the second quarter of 2025. The ratio of annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the second quarter of 2026 was 0.05% compared to annualized net charge-offs of 0.01% for the first quarter of 2026 and 0.02% for the second quarter of 2025.

As of June 30, 2026, the allowance for credit losses equaled $29.89 million, compared to $29.42 million as of March 31, 2026, and $24.05 million as of June 30, 2025. Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.31% at June 30, 2026, compared to 1.31% at March 31, 2026, and 1.31% at June 30, 2025. Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 171% at June 30, 2026, compared to 177% at March 31, 2026, and 168% at June 30, 2025.

The Company continues to closely monitor credit quality in light of the ongoing economic uncertainty caused by, among other factors, the fluctuating market interest rate environment, the lingering inflationary pressures in the United Stated and our market areas, evolving U.S. trade and tariff policies, ongoing military conflicts and geopolitical instability. Accordingly, additional provisions for credit losses may be necessary in future periods.

Capital Position

Capital Requirements and the Community Bank Leverage Ratio Framework – Pursuant to federal regulations, bank holding companies and banks, like the Company and the Bank, must maintain capital levels commensurate with the level of risk to which they are exposed, including the volume and severity of problem loans. Federal banking regulations implementing the international regulatory capital framework, referred to as the "Basel III Rules," apply to both depository institutions and (subject to certain exceptions not applicable to the Company) their holding companies. The Basel III Rules also establish a "capital conservation buffer" of 2.5% above the regulatory minimum risk-based capital requirements. The Basel III minimum capital ratios with the full capital conservation buffer are summarized in the table below.





Basel III

Minimum for

Capital

Adequacy

Purposes

Basel III

Additional

Capital

Conservation

Buffer

Basel III Ratio

with Capital

Conservation

Buffer Total Risk-Based Capital (total capital to risk weighted assets)

8.00 %

2.50 %

10.50 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital (tier 1 to risk weighted assets)

6.00 %

2.50 %

8.50 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio (tier 1 to average assets)(1)

4.00 %

N/A

4.00 % Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital (CET1 to risk weighted assets)

4.50 %

2.50 %

7.00 % __________________________________________ (1) The capital conservation buffer is not applicable to Tier 1 Leverage Ratio.

On September 17, 2019, the federal banking agencies jointly finalized a rule intended to simplify the Basel III regulatory capital requirements described above for qualifying community banking organizations that opt into the Community Bank Leverage Ratio ("CBLR") framework, as required by Section 201 of the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act. The final rule became effective on January 1, 2020, and the CBLR framework became available for banks to use beginning with their March 31, 2020 Call Reports. Under the final rule, if a qualifying community banking organization opts into the CBLR framework and meets all requirements under the framework, it will be considered to have met the "well-capitalized" regulatory capital ratio requirements under the "prompt corrective action" regulations promulgated by the federal banking agencies and will not be required to report or calculate risk-based capital under the Basel III Rules. In order to qualify for the CBLR framework, a community banking organization must have a tier 1 leverage ratio of greater than 9.0%, less than $10 billion in total consolidated assets, and limited amounts of off-balance-sheet exposures and trading assets and liabilities. On November 25, 2025, the federal banking agencies jointly proposed changes to the CBLR framework intended to encourage broader adoption, including reducing the required leverage ratio from 9.0% to 8.0%. The proposed rule became final on April 23, 2026 with an effective date of July 1, 2026.

The Company and the Bank are qualifying community banking organizations and, on June 15, 2022, the Company and the Bank elected to opt into the CBLR framework. The three months ended September 30, 2025 was the first reporting period for which the Company no longer operates under the Small Bank Holding Company Policy Statement of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "Federal Reserve"), at which time the Company became subject to the Federal Reserve's consolidated capital requirements.

By electing to opt into the CBLR framework, the Company and the Bank are not required to report or calculate risk-based capital under the Basel III Rules described above. As of June 30, 2026, the Bank's bank-only CBLR amounted to 10.86% and the Company's consolidated CBLR amounted to 10.95%. These levels exceeded the 9.0% minimum CBLR necessary for each of the Company and the Bank to be deemed "well-capitalized."

Included in shareholders' equity at June 30, 2026 was an unrealized loss in accumulated other comprehensive income of $6.37 million related to unrealized losses in the Company's investment securities portfolio primarily due to the continued elevated market interest rates during the period. At June 30, 2026, the composition of the Bank's investment securities portfolio includes $283.11 million, or 50.46%, classified as available-for-sale, and $277.94 million, or 49.54%, classified as held to maturity. All investments in our investment securities portfolio are expected to mature at par value.

Our investment securities portfolio made up 16.80% of our total assets at June 30, 2026, compared to 17.19% and 19.04% at March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively.

ABOUT BANKFIRST CAPITAL CORPORATION

BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC) is a registered bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Mississippi with approximately $3.34 billion in total assets as of June 30, 2026. BankFirst Financial Services, the Company's wholly-owned banking subsidiary, was founded in 1888 and is locally owned, controlled, and operated. The Bank is headquartered in Macon, Mississippi, and operates additional branch offices in Bay Springs, Coldwater, Columbus, Flowood, Hattiesburg, Heidelberg, Hernando, Independence, Jackson, Laurel, Louin, Madison, Newton, Oxford, Petal, Senatobia, Southaven, Starkville, Taylorsville, Tupelo, Water Valley, and West Point, Mississippi; and Addison, Aliceville, Arley, Carrollton, Curry, Double Springs, Fayette, Gordo, Haleyville, Northport, and Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Bank also operates four loan production offices in Biloxi and Brookhaven, Mississippi, and in Birmingham and Huntsville, Alabama. BankFirst offers a wide variety of services for businesses and consumers. The Bank also offers internet banking, no-fee ATM access, checking, CD, and money market accounts, merchant services, mortgage loans, remote deposit capture, and more. For more information, visit www.BankFirstfs.com.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures include tangible book value per share. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures.

We classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains, among other things, certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding certain of the Company's goals and expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current belief and expectations of the Company's management team and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control). Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include, but are not limited to: (i) the impact on us or our customers of a decline in general economic conditions and any regulatory responses thereto; (ii) slower economic growth rates or potential recession in the United States and our market areas; (iii) uncertainty or perceived instability in the banking industry as a whole; (iv) increased competition for deposits among traditional and nontraditional financial services companies, and related changes in deposit customer behavior; (v) the impact of changes in market interest rates, whether due to a continuation of the elevated interest rate environment or future reductions in interest rates and a resulting decline in net interest income; (vi) the persistent inflationary pressures in the United States and our market areas; (vii) the uncertain impacts of current and future monetary policies of the Federal Reserve; (viii) changes in unemployment rates in the United States and our market areas; (ix) adverse changes in customer spending, borrowing and savings habits; (x) elevated asset prices; (xi) declines in housing and commercial real estate values and prices; (xii) a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt or the impact of uncertain or changing political conditions, including federal government shutdowns and uncertainty regarding United States fiscal debt, deficit and budget matters; (xiii) cyber incidents or other failures, disruptions or breaches of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber-attacks; (xiv) severe weather, natural disasters, military conflicts (including the conflicts in the Middle East, the possible expansion of such conflicts and potential geopolitical and economic consequences), acts of terrorism, geopolitical instability, domestic civil unrest or other external events, including as a result of changes in the policies of the current U.S. presidential administration or Congress; (xv) the impact of tariffs, sanctions and other trade policies of the U.S. and its global trading counterparts and the resulting impact on the Company and its customers; (xvi) the maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships; (xvii) acquisition or loss of key production personnel; (xviii) changes in tax laws; (xix) the risks related to the development, implementation, use and management of emerging technologies, including digital assets, artificial intelligence and machine learning; (xx) current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions; (xxi) our ability to recognize the expected benefits and synergies of our completed acquisitions; (xxii) changes in accounting principles and standards, including those related to loan loss recognition under the current expected credit loss, or CECL, methodology, and (xxiii) changes in applicable laws, regulations or policies in the United States, including those affecting our business, operations, pricing, products or services. These forward-looking statements are based on current information and/or management's good faith belief as to future events. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by applicable law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in the press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

AVAILABLE INFORMATION

The Company maintains an Internet web site at www.BankFirstfs.com/about/investor-relations. The Company makes available, free of charge, on its web site the Company's annual reports, quarterly earnings reports, and other press releases. In addition, the OTC Markets Group maintains an Internet site that contains reports, proxy and information statements, and other information regarding the Company (at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BFCC/overview).

The Company routinely posts important information for investors on its web site (under www.BankFirstfs.com and, more specifically, under the Investor Relations tab at www.BankFirstfs.com/about/investor-relations). The Company intends to use its web site as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under the OTC Markets Group OTCQX Rules for U.S. Banks. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company's web site, in addition to following the Company's press releases, OTC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the Company's web site is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

Member FDIC

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)





















June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

2026

2026

2025

2025

2025 Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 83,900

$ 91,193

$ 93,000

$ 94,010

$ 153,940 Interest bearing bank balances 146,305

179,720

169,445

162,841

90,881 Federal funds sold -

-

-

38,350

- Securities available for sale at fair value 283,109

291,908

274,052

286,721

244,971 Securities held to maturity 277,937

285,199

289,417

293,590

297,827

-















Loans 2,277,308

2,239,845

2,204,793

2,198,196

1,837,669 Allowance for credit losses (29,890)

(29,416)

(28,808)

(27,579)

(24,050) Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 2,247,418

2,210,429

2,175,985

2,170,617

1,813,619



















Premises and equipment 95,502

94,984

92,609

90,717

75,013 Interest receivable 13,280

13,099

12,642

12,971

11,909 Goodwill 83,890

83,890

83,890

83,630

66,965 Other intangible assets 15,007

15,565

16,122

16,731

8,897 Bank owned life insurance 69,632

69,162

69,149

68,684

65,935 Other 22,787

21,968

23,111

22,811

20,345



















Total assets $ 3,338,767

$ 3,357,117

$ 3,299,422

$ 3,341,673

$ 2,850,302



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

















Liabilities

















Noninterest bearing deposits $ 619,065

$ 619,202

$ 606,926

$ 639,101

$ 514,375 Interest bearing deposits 2,212,441

2,232,579

2,190,848

2,204,028

1,865,157 Total deposits 2,831,506

2,851,781

2,797,774

2,843,129

2,379,532



















Federal funds purchased 25

-

-

-

- Notes payable 21,396

22,083

22,771

23,458

14,180 Subordinated debt 22,108

22,113

22,118

22,123

22,128 Interest payable 7,081

7,144

7,315

7,812

7,770 Other 26,956

30,609

30,310

27,202

22,131 Total liabilities 2,909,072

2,933,730

2,880,288

2,923,724

2,445,741



















Stockholders' Equity

















Preferred stock 196,706

196,706

196,706

196,706

188,680 Common stock 1,588

1,594

1,599

1,630

1,631 Additional paid-in capital 54,975

56,004

58,297

62,625

63,178 Retained earnings 182,798

174,918

167,301

163,531

159,013 Accumulated other comprehensive income (6,372)

(5,835)

(4,769)

(6,543)

(7,941) Total stockholders' equity 429,695

423,387

419,134

417,949

404,561



















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,338,767

$ 3,357,117

$ 3,299,422

$ 3,341,673

$ 2,850,302



















Common shares outstanding 5,291,857

5,314,135

5,331,577

5,432,924

5,437,657 Book value per common share $ 44.03

$ 42.66

$ 41.72

$ 40.72

$ 39.70 Tangible book value per common share $ 25.97

$ 24.57

$ 23.58

$ 22.81

$ 26.39 Securitites held to maturity (fair value) $ 240,207

$ 247,139

$ 252,291

$ 254,010

$ 253,377

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)























For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June

March

June

June

2026

2026

2026

2025 Interest Income













Interest and fees on loans $ 36,366

$ 35,258

$ 71,624

$ 57,562 Taxable securities 3,802

3,565

7,367

6,604 Tax-exempt securities 591

598

1,189

1,067 Interest bearing bank balances 1,516

1,737

3,253

2,643 Total interest income 42,275

41,158

83,433

67,876















Interest Expense













Deposits 12,060

11,986

24,046

22,077 Debentures 120

120

240

- Other borrowings 543

547

1,090

802 Total interest expense 12,723

12,653

25,376

22,879















Net Interest Income 29,552

28,505

58,057

44,997















Provision for Credit Losses 1,650

900

2,550

1,450















Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 27,902

27,605

55,507

43,547















Noninterest Income













Service charges on deposit accounts 2,689

2,779

5,468

4,746 Mortgage income 966

654

1,620

1,517 Interchange income 2,115

1,793

3,908

3,154 Net realized gains (losses) on available-for-sale

securities 25

1

26

1 Other 1,934

1,857

3,791

4,272 Total noninterest income 7,729

7,084

14,813

13,690















Noninterest Expense













Salaries and employee benefits 13,774

13,409

27,183

22,769 Net occupancy expenses 1,659

1,700

3,359

2,644 Equipment and data processing expenses 2,198

2,311

4,509

3,615 Other 6,886

6,999

13,885

11,277 Total noninterest expense 24,517

24,419

48,936

40,305















Income Before Income Taxes 11,114

10,270

21,384

16,932















Provision for Income Taxes 2,457

1,876

4,333

3,623















Net Income 8,657

8,394

17,051

13,309















Preferred stock dividends (777)

(777)

(1,554)

(2,186)















Net Income available to common shareholders $ 7,880

$ 7,617

$ 15,497

$ 11,123















Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.48

$ 1.43

$ 2.91

$ 2.05

















BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)





















Quarter Ended

June

March

December

September

June

2026

2026

2025

2025

2025 Interest Income

















Interest and fees on loans $ 36,366

$ 35,258

$ 35,429

$ 36,548

$ 29,142 Taxable securities 3,802

3,565

3,803

3,798

3,475 Tax-exempt securities 591

598

580

664

543 Federal funds sold -

-

246

439

- Interest bearing bank balances 1,516

1,737

1,625

1,394

1,481 Total interest income 42,275

41,158

41,683

42,843

34,641



















Interest Expense

















Deposits 12,060

11,986

12,709

13,122

11,167 Short-term borrowings -

-

2

-

- Debentures 120

120

119

189

120 Other borrowings 543

547

563

508

287 Total interest expense 12,723

12,653

13,393

13,819

11,574



















Net Interest Income 29,552

28,505

28,290

29,024

23,067



















Provision for credit losses 1,650

900

(2,906)

5,706

850



















Net Interest Income After Provision for

Credit Losses 27,902

27,605

31,196

23,318

22,217



















Noninterest Income

















Service charges on deposit accounts 2,689

2,779

2,719

2,609

2,374 Mortgage income 966

654

721

828

758 Interchange income 2,115

1,793

1,908

1,383

1,862 Net realized gains (losses) on available-for-

sale securities 25

1

21

-

1 Other 1,934

1,857

1,642

2,294

2,065 Total noninterest income 7,729

7,084

7,011

7,114

7,060



















Noninterest Expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 13,774

13,409

12,231

13,385

11,344 Net occupancy expenses 1,659

1,700

1,663

1,651

1,329 Equipment and data processing expenses 2,198

2,311

2,372

2,041

1,802 Other 6,886

6,999

8,557

6,781

5,780 Total noninterest expense 24,517

24,419

24,823

23,858

20,255



















Income Before Income Taxes 11,114

10,270

13,384

6,574

9,022



















Provision for Income Taxes 2,457

1,876

3,219

1,371

2,139



















Net Income 8,657

8,394

10,165

5,203

6,883



















Preferred stock dividends (777)

(777)

(777)

(683)

(1,093)



















Net Income available to common shareholders $ 7,880

$ 7,617

$ 9,388

$ 4,520

$ 5,790



















Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.48

$ 1.43

$ 1.74

$ 0.83

$ 1.07





















BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Selected Other Financial Information

(In Thousands)





































































June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30 Asset Quality

2026

2026

2025

2025

2025





















Nonaccrual Loans

16,414

16,399

14,378

14,883

13,889 Restructured Loans

4,614

4,657

4,954

5,072

3,679 OREO

135

-

-

293

- 90+ still accruing

1,075

183

335

41

403 Non-performing Assets (excluding restructured)1

17,624

16,582

14,713

15,217

14,292 Allowance for credit loss to total loans

1.31 %

1.31 %

1.31 %

1.25 %

1.31 % Allowance for credit loss to non-performing assets1

171 %

177 %

196 %

185 %

168 % Non-performing assets1 to total assets

0.53 %

0.49 %

0.45 %

0.46 %

0.49 % Non-performing assets1 to total loans and OREO

0.77 %

0.74 %

0.67 %

0.69 %

0.76 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans

0.05 %

0.01 %

0.01 %

0.11 %

0.02 % Net charge-offs (recoveries)

1,176

293

222

2,177

341











































Performance Ratios



















Net interest margin

3.96

3.83

3.81

3.94

3.71 Return on average tangible common equity

23.52

23.78

30.09

13.52

16.56 Return on average assets

1.16

1.38

1.81

0.96

1.45 Efficiency ratio

65.76

67.06

65.83

66.02

67.23 Earnings per share

1.48

1.43

1.74

0.83

1.07











































Capital Ratios 2









































CET1 Ratio

6.15 %

6.10 %

5.75 %

5.88 %

8.09 % CET1 Capital

143,818

136,380

130,466

130,669

151,445 Tier 1 Ratio

15.18 %

15.54 %

15.07 %

15.39 %

18.95 % Tier 1 Capital

355,132

347,699

341,790

342,002

354,752 Total Capital Ratio

16.38 %

16.80 %

16.33 %

16.64 %

20.24 % Total Capital

383,132

375,699

370,598

369,806

378,802 Risk Weighted Assets

2,338,789

2,236,754

2,267,335

2,222,690

1,871,561 Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

10.95 %

10.66 %

10.68 %

10.54 %

12.77 % Total Average Assets for Leverage Ratio

3,243,224

3,260,981

3,199,082

3,244,522

2,777,925





















1. The restructured loan balance above includes performing and non-performing loans. The non-performing assets includes Nonaccrual loans,

+90days still accruing, and OREO. The asset quality ratios are calculated using the non-performing asset balance in the above schedule which excludes restructured loans.



















2. Since the Company has elected the Community Bank Leverage Ratio Framework, the Company is not subject to regulatory capital requirements. This information has been prepared for informational purposes as if the Company were subject to such regulatory requirements.



























BankFirst Capital Corporation

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period For the Quarters Ended (Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)





















June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

2026

2026

2025

2025

2025



















Book value per common share - GAAP $ 44.03

$ 42.66

$ 41.72

$ 40.72

$ 39.70 Total common stockholders' equity - GAAP 232,989

226,681

222,428

221,243

215,881 Adjustment for Intangibles 95,543

96,136

96,731

97,343

72,377 Tangible common stockholders' equity - non-GAAP 137,446

130,545

125,697

123,900

143,504 Tangible book value per common share - non-GAAP $ 25.97

$ 24.57

$ 23.58

$ 22.81

$ 26.39





















SOURCE BankFirst Capital Corporation