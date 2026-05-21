BANKFIRST CAPITAL CORPORATION Announces Stock Repurchase Program

COLUMBUS, Miss., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC) ("BankFirst" or the "Company"), parent company of BankFirst Financial Services, Macon, Mississippi (the "Bank"), today announced that the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") approved a new stock repurchase program for up to $10.0 million of the outstanding shares of the Company's common stock (the "Stock Repurchase Program"). The Stock Repurchase Program will conclude on May 21, 2027, subject to the earlier termination or extension of the Stock Repurchase Program by the Board or the $10.0 million designated for the Stock Repurchase Program are depleted.

Under the Stock Repurchase Program, the Company may repurchase shares of the Company's common stock from time to time through various means, including open market purchases and privately negotiated transactions. Open market repurchases will be conducted in accordance with the limitations set forth in Rule 10b-18 by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and other applicable legal requirements. Repurchases under the Stock Repurchase Program may also be made pursuant to a trading plan under SEC Rule 10b5-1 under the Exchange Act, which would permit shares to be repurchased by the Company when the Company might otherwise be precluded from doing so because of self-imposed trading blackout periods or other regulatory restrictions. The extent to which the Company repurchases its shares, and the manner, timing and amount of such repurchases, will depend upon a variety of factors, including the performance of the Company's stock price, general market and economic conditions, regulatory requirements, availability of funds, and other relevant considerations, as determined by the Company. The Company may, in its discretion, begin, suspend or terminate repurchases at any time prior to the Stock Repurchase Program's expiration, without any prior notice. The Stock Repurchase Program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any particular number or amount of shares of the Company's common stock and there is no guarantee as to the exact number or value of shares that will be repurchased by the Company under the Stock Repurchase Program.

ABOUT BANKFIRST CAPITAL CORPORATION

BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC) is a registered bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Mississippi with approximately $3.36 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2026. BankFirst Financial Services, the Company's wholly-owned banking subsidiary, was founded in 1888 and is locally owned, controlled, and operated. The Bank is headquartered in Macon, Mississippi, and operates additional branch offices in Bay Springs, Coldwater, Columbus, Flowood, Heidelberg, Hattiesburg, Hernando, Independence, Jackson, Laurel, Louin, Madison, Newton, Oxford, Petal, Senatobia, Southaven, Starkville, Taylorsville, Tupelo, Water Valley, and West Point, Mississippi; and Addison, Aliceville, Arley, Carrollton, Curry, Double Springs, Fayette, Gordo, Haleyville, Northport, and Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Bank also operates four loan production offices in Biloxi and Brookhaven, Mississippi, and in Birmingham and Huntsville, Alabama. BankFirst offers a wide variety of services for businesses and consumers. The Bank also offers internet banking, no-fee ATM access, checking, CD, and money market accounts, merchant services, mortgage loans, remote deposit capture, and more. For more information, visit www.BankFirstfs.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains, among other things, certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding certain of the Company's goals and expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current belief and expectations of the Company's management team and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control). Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include, but are not limited to: (i) the impact on us or our customers of a decline in general economic conditions and any regulatory responses thereto; (ii) slower economic growth rates or potential recession in the United States and our market areas; (iii) uncertainty or perceived instability in the banking industry as a whole; (iv) increased competition for deposits among traditional and nontraditional financial services companies, and related changes in deposit customer behavior; (v) the impact of changes in market interest rates, whether due to a continuation of the elevated interest rate environment or further reductions in interest rates and a resulting decline in net interest income; (vi) the lingering inflationary pressures, and the risk of the resurgence of elevated levels of inflation, in the United States and our market areas; (vii) the uncertain impacts of current and future monetary policies of the Federal Reserve; (viii) changes in unemployment rates in the United States and our market areas; (ix) adverse changes in customer spending, borrowing and savings habits; (x) declines in commercial real estate values and prices; (xi) a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt or the impact of uncertain or changing political conditions, including federal government shutdowns and uncertainty regarding United States fiscal debt, deficit and budget matters; (xii) cyber incidents or other failures, disruptions or breaches of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber-attacks; (xiii) severe weather, natural disasters, military conflicts (including the conflicts in the Middle East, the possible expansion of such conflicts and potential geopolitical and economic consequences), acts of terrorism, geopolitical instability, domestic civil unrest or other external events, including as a result of changes in the policies of the current U.S. presidential administration or Congress; (xiv) the impact of tariffs, sanctions and other trade policies of the U.S. and its global trading counterparts and the resulting impact on the Company and its customers; (xv) the maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships; (xvi) acquisition or loss of key production personnel; (xvii) changes in tax laws; (xviii) the risks related to the development, implementation, use and management of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning; (xix) current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions; (xx) our ability to recognize the expected benefits and synergies of our completed acquisitions; (xxi) changes in accounting principles and standards, including those related to loan loss recognition under the current expected credit loss, or CECL, methodology, and (xxii) changes in applicable laws, regulations or policies in the United States, including those affecting our business, operations, pricing, products or services. These forward-looking statements are based on current information and/or management's good faith belief as to future events. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by applicable law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in the press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

AVAILABLE INFORMATION

The Company maintains an Internet web site at www.BankFirstfs.com/about/investor-relations. The Company makes available, free of charge, on its web site the Company's annual reports, quarterly earnings reports, and other press releases. In addition, the OTC Markets Group maintains an Internet site that contains reports, proxy and information statements, and other information regarding the Company (at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BFCC/overview).

The Company routinely posts important information for investors on its web site (under www.BankFirstfs.com and, more specifically, under the Investor Relations tab at www.BankFirstfs.com/about/investor-relations). The Company intends to use its web site as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under the OTC Markets Group OTCQX Rules for U.S. Banks. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company's web site, in addition to following the Company's press releases, OTC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the Company's web site is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

Member FDIC

SOURCE BankFirst Capital Corporation