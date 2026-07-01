BAP and Great British Chefs Launch Campaign to Educate Chefs and Consumers on Responsible Seafood

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP), the world's leading third-party certification program for responsibly farmed seafood, has partnered with Great British Chefs to launch a new campaign aimed at increasing awareness and understanding of the BAP label among chefs and consumers, Global Seafood Alliance (GSA) has announced.

The campaign launched with this recipe for crispy salmon with beurre blanc, crushed peas and parsley oil featuring salmon from BAP-certified Hiddenfjord.

The campaign, launched on June 15, features recipes with seafood from five BAP-certified producers: Hiddenfjord, I.D.I Corp, Kilic Seafood, The Kingfish Company and Regal Springs Tilapia. Award-winning chef Jude Kereama, owner of Kota Kai in Cornwall, United Kingdom, is also featured in the campaign. Campaign content includes a series of educational and culinary reels that demonstrate both approachable ways to prepare responsibly farmed seafood at home, as well as chef-focused recipes that showcase elevated culinary applications designed to inspire professional chefs and foodservice operators.

"Consumers today want to know more about where their seafood comes from, and chefs play an important role in those conversations," said Elise Avallon, Marketing Director at GSA. "By partnering with Great British Chefs and Chef Jude Kereama, we're creating content that not only inspires people to cook seafood but helps them understand what the BAP label represents and the comprehensive standards behind it."

"Sourcing responsible fish and seafood is so important, and it's great to see a certification like BAP for aquaculture and farmed fish," said Chef Jude Kareama. "The Yellowtail Kingfish and King Tilapia I worked with as part of this campaign are great products; Kingfish is something I've worked with a lot in New Zealand so to be able to source it fresh from the Netherlands is fantastic, while the King Tilapia was something new for me and I was genuinely surprised by the texture and quality of flavour."

As part of the campaign, BAP also recently released a Chef's Guide to BAP to help chefs learn more about the program and how they can source BAP seafood. Great British Chefs is the United Kingdom's leading food platform, reaching an audience of culinary professionals and food enthusiasts through recipes, chef profiles and educational content.

The campaign will continue through the summer on Great British Chefs' website and BAP and Great British Chefs' social media channels. For more information about BAP, visit this page.

SOURCE Global Seafood Alliance