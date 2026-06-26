GSA Unveils Program for Responsible Seafood Summit 2026

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Seafood Alliance (GSA) has released the preliminary program for the Responsible Seafood Summit, set for September 21-24 at the Shangri-La Bangkok in Bangkok, Thailand.

Co-hosted by the Center for Responsible Seafood, the Summit is the only seafood conference of its kind, bringing together leaders from across the seafood industry to discuss the most pressing issues facing the sector today.

This year's Summit will be held in Bangkok September 21-24.

This year's event is expected to attract major marketplace representation. Retail and food service companies confirmed to attend include Albertson's, Captain D's, Mark Foods, Red Lobster, Waitrose and Walmart.

"We are excited to share a dynamic program that reflects both the complexity and opportunity facing the global seafood sector today," said Steven Hart, VP of Market Development at GSA. "From high-level discussions on market and geopolitical trends to practical deep dives into production, sustainability and innovation, this year's Summit offers something valuable for every segment of the seafood industry."

This year the program will feature more content than ever before, with the first Plenary session kicking off Monday, September 21st with words from industry leaders including Tam Nguyen of Vinh Hoan, Daisuke Yasuda of UMIOS and Ashild Nakken of Norwegian Seafood Council. Afternoon sessions will include presentations from executives at Thai Union followed by a Welcome Reception along the river.

Tuesday will feature the Summit's annual production survey, technical sessions focused on feed, tilapia, animal health and welfare, and fisheries improvement projects (FIPs), along with an expanded markets and consumers track. The day will close with the annual Responsible Seafood Innovation Awards and an evening networking reception.

Wednesday will feature a new Deep Dive format, allowing attendees to choose from four content tracks covering aquaculture, wild fisheries, all seafood and shrimp. Sessions will explore consumer trends, market diversification, sustainability in East Asia and the evolving U.S. tariff landscape before concluding with a gala dinner cruise on the Chao Phraya River.

Thursday provides opportunities for attendees to explore the local region through industry field trips including a culinary field trip, a shrimp field trip, a Thai Union field trip, a tilapia field trip and a wild and retail field trip to a processing operation and wholesale seafood outlets.

The full agenda, speaker updates and event information are available here. Early bird registration ends June 30. To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, reach out to the Summit team here.

SOURCE Global Seafood Alliance